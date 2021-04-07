Zee Kannada set to telecast grandeur marriage sequence in Naagini 2

Going beyond the traditional marriage sequence, Zee Kannada embraces the success of the show by celebrating the marriage of the protagonists with the residents of Mandya and Davangere

Zee Kannada is all set to pioneer innovations once again, with one of their most popular shows Naagini 2. The show has gained an overwhelming response since the launch last year and is expected to witness its most-awaited highpoint of the year. Trishul and Shivani find themselves emerging towards tying the sacred knot of marriage on April 2nd 2021.

Going beyond the traditional marriage sequence, Zee Kannada embraces the success of the show by celebrating the marriage of the protagonists with the residents of Mandya and Davangere. The protagonists, Trishul and Shivani along with serial team visited the homes of their viewers in Mandya to spend quality time and captured moments. A missed call contest that engaged the ardent fans led to a few lucky winners being invited to the marriage reception of Naagini 2.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)