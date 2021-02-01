VOOT Kids launches Bheem special 21-movie marathon

VOOT Kids, in an association with Green Gold Animation, has announced an association for digital exclusive 21-movies of Bheem.

Debuting exclusively on VOOT Kids is The VOOT Kids Moviethon – Bheem special is an endeavour to bring Bheem and his fans closer than ever before. With 21 digital exclusive movies now available, the association with Green Gold Animation will further add depth to the app’s diverse content slate. The biggest blockbuster ‘Bheem in the city’ will showcase Bheem in a new look, in a new city with a new adventure along with 20 other monsters hits from the toon space. With every story having masti and acchai, Bheem’s endearing and empathetic quality along with good values that kids sublimely imbibe is what the platform stands true to.

Speaking about VOOT Kids and the exclusive deal with Green Gold Animation, Ashutosh Parekh, Head of content, VOOT Kids, said, “At VOOT Kids, our endeavour has always been to create a content-driven platform that brings forth best of fun and learn components, which is salient to every child’s screen time journey. With over 200 characters across our diverse and expansive content library, we aim at creating a wholesome experience for our young viewers to enjoy their favourites at their will. From our launch, Bheem continues to trend in top characters, making it a strong, stable and lovable character that works well with our young users and their parents. Bheem as toon, international appeal with Indian sentiment at the heart of every story, making it one of the most-watched and searched for toon on the app. This is definitely one of the biggest content-driven initiatives in the kids digital space ever, and we are excited and hopeful that our digital exclusive 21-movie partnership that brings so many different avatars of Bheem and significantly adds diversity to our content slate. We will continue to invest in creative storytelling that our users will cherish”.

Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said, “As the creator of Bheem, as a character has evolved over the last decade than any other IP, with a worldwide fan following. Our endeavour at Green Gold has always been widening the franchise’s appeal and fan base, thus leading us to collaborate with India’s most inclusive kids’ platform VOOT Kids, with multi-format offerings that make it truly unique. Voot Kid’s content team’s global benchmarks for engagement and curation convinced us that the platform would be the perfect digital home for our characters and fans to build a deeper bond. The scale and the nature of this content partnership got us excited, given it is one of a kind that the kids entertainment genre has seen till date. The launch of 21 Bheem movies, latest and the biggest titles as digital exclusive on VOOT Kids underlines the platform’s commitment to keep their little consumers happy. As a committed parent who subscribes Voot Kids for my children VOOT Kids, it has successfully created a safer environment for kids to enjoy their favourite characters. These kinds of initiatives rewrite the rules of disruptive content strategy as we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

With a mission to make screen time meaningful for kids, VOOT Kids, has struck a balance between fun learning and entertainment. VOOT Kids will bring almost all possible avatars of Bheem together. From the 3D version of Super Bheem, the classic 2D avatar of Chhota Bheem, the fun-filled short-format stories as Chatpat Bheem, the action-oriented slant that comes with the Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka storylines, the platform will further enrich their content slate to deliver a holistic experience to its viewers.

