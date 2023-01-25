‘TV is by far the most powerful and effective in building equity and awareness’
At e4m TV First conference, industry experts discusse how TV is still a strong medium over digital media to reach a wider audience in India
Due to the pandemic, digital media has become an easy as well as affordable medium for brands to reach out consumers without much hassle. However, TV still has a strong presence in Indian households. Advertisers across genres prefer TV over any other medium in order to increase their credibility amongst consumers.
At the recently held e4m TV First conference, industry leaders discussed why TV is still a preferred medium and how advertisers are making the most out of it. The panel discussion was moderated by Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & The Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett; Chairman, BBH India. The panel consisted of Sambit Dash, Partner - RPSG Capital Ventures, Girish Hingorani, Head - Marketing & Ecommerce, Cooling & Purification Appliances Group, Blue Star Limited, Gaurav Dhawan, Chief Revenue Officer, Times Network, Rajan Amba, VP-Sales, Marketing & Customer Service - Tata Motors Ltd- Passenger Vehicles.
Speaking on why TV is still is the popular medium, Dash of RPSG, said, “ I think television is still the key medium for a brand to gain the trust of consumers and create an impact. What I mean by trust is that it's just human conditioning; when you see an ad for a brand on TV, you think this brand has enough money and so must be having enough consumers and so it's big enough for me to trust. That's where the trust comes from and impact is all about reaching a large audience at the same time.”
While Amba of Tata Motors said, “I think one of the things, that we often forget is that, families take decisions, it's all not always individual. For brands like us, which are high-value purchase brands and where the decision to buy is taken by the family and not individual, TV makes a lot of sense. It's got the most widespread of a penetration in that sense and I think that it allows us to tell stories, the larger screen allows us to tell stories in a family setting in a much more inclusive way than digital does and that certainly help brands like us.”
Hingorani of Bluestar said, “TV is by far perhaps the most powerful and effective in building equity and awareness. A brand like Bluestar has been built on television over the last two decades or so. We still kept investing on TV because as brand equity cannot be built in private and one has to be reaching out to as many consumers as you can, even if you're a B2B brand. The audio-visual experience that TV gives you, without you having that option of skipping the ads, there's nothing to beat television.”
Dhawan of Times Network said, “What TV does is, it very beautifully helps you address key behavior points so if you want to impact the behavior of any particular market, you will see that TV actually works beautifully. TV has a far bigger impact, you trust the TV word very easily, there's a lot of credibility that come with it. TV even today is the highest reached medium in India as 70% of India is connected through television in one way or the other.”
The discussion then shifted to IPL.
Speaking on the impact of IPL, Amba said, “We've been investing in IPL since 2018 as partners and not just as advertisers. We've seen some tremendous boost arising out of that. But having said that I think that every brand needs to think very carefully about that kind of investment. It is a massive investment and it's a one-time huge investment which can blow you out of the water. If you're a brand looking to make a big impact and you've got something new to offer and you can afford it, it certainly makes sense because you will get that mileage.”
Similarly Hingorani, said, “Bluestar has been on IPL ever since the first season, I've been on every season of IPL. We've been there, we're not a big brand in terms of deep pockets, we have very limited money available but we choose to use it wisely. Of course IPL has a great timing advantage for us because it's the start of the summer season, most of our campaigns are launched on IPL but what we've learned is that IPL is very different from other television advertising. One thing for IPL is that you have to acknowledge the fact that your break hours will be the lowest, which means people would want to obviously wait for the next over so they are not really going anywhere. So that advantage of engagement is there with IPL.”
The panel also discussed about Connected TV and how it is emerging in India but will take time for the masses to follow as people are becoming more accessible to broadband connections. Dhawan said, “It looks very small as we speak because not too many people into it but with the passage of time and improved data speeds, it will catch up. Right now it looks like it is in the sushi category you know good to have it sometimes but can't have it as a daily meal, someday it will become part of your daily meal.”
Common equivalent metrics needed to compare efficiencies of TV & digital: Sam Balsara
Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, delivered a keynote address at e4m TV First conference
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023
TV measurement is far more robust and methodological compared to digital platforms and unless industry has a common equivalent metrics, we can’t compare efficiencies of both the media, says Sam Balsara while speaking at the e4m TV first conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Delivering a keynote session on the theme of the conference, ‘The power of Big Screen’, Balsara noted, “Each digital platform follows its own definition and standards on viewability, while Facebook counts a view if an ad is seen for three seconds, for Pinterest and Twitter, it's two seconds. On the other hand, TV measurement is far more robust. There is a common rating system that is used for all channels, and it has been established by the industry which combines advertisers, media owners and media agencies who decide what is view, how those views are to be measured and how they are to be reported.”
With so much variation amongst digital publishers and the gold standard used by TV, we need some equivalent metrics to make comparisons among digital publishers and TV channels to arrive at a metric for a multimedia plan, says Balsara.
Declining attention span
Expressing concerns over declining attention span, Balsara said, “Goldfish is known not just for its beauty and smooth-fast movements but it is supposed to have a very low attention span as low as 9 seconds.”
In a country of 1.3 or 1.4 billion, there are about 1.6 billion mobile phones of which one billion are smartphones, Balsara said, adding, “A lot of digital advertising is consumed on mobile. A recent Microsoft study established that the biggest casualty of mobile adoption has been attention span and it is now down from 12 seconds in 2000 to 8 seconds in 2015. It is even lower than the goldfish's attention span and today I'm sure in 2023 in India it must have gone even lower.”
Prof Nelson Field’s study
Balsara cited media researcher from Australia Professor Karen Nelson Field’s study that demonstrated higher the attention, higher the short-term advertising strength. “Another study demonstrates that 40 per cent brand awareness can be reached with only 600 GRPs for ads which are high in attention, but you would need 2,200 GRPs for ads that have low attention capability,” he noted.
Balsara further noted, “Prof Nelson’s work on the relative impact of TV exposure versus digital exposure is rapidly gaining ground in many parts of the world now. Fundamentally she says three things: first, a significant relationship exists between attention and sales; second, there is a direct relationship between sales and video size; and third, larger the screen bigger the sales impact.”
“Recently my colleague Vikram met the global CEO of Nielsen in Bombay and his view was that screen size is not important, what is important is the context. But I tend to agree more with Professor Nelson. She has also written a wonderful new book titled “The attention economy and how media works”.
Those of us who have read Byron Sharp's book and have been following it blindly, should read this book, Balsara advised.
Viewablity
According to Balsara, a necessary condition of attention is viewability, and it lies on three critical factors-first is coverage; the proportion of the screen that the ad covers, second is clutter (what else is going around the ad on the screen) and last is dwell time or the time for which one is exposed to the ad.
“We all know that on coverage, TV and Cinema offer advertisers 100% coverage, but not all digital videos offer that. A study conducted as recently as August 2022 shows that as screen coverage increases, attention goes up disproportionately. If only half the screen is available to an ad, you get less than half the attention. So screen coverage, according to research, is a very important element of how well or how poorly an ad works,” he explained.
“TV ends to score since at least when the ad is playing, the screen is clutter-free unlike in many formats of digital ads especially when you're scrolling your news feeds. There is a lack of standards followed by digital publishers for digital video. If a video ad is seen on the screen with 50 per cent of pixels for at least two continuous seconds, the mighty media rating council for video viewability standards says it can be counted as a view for the advertiser. We feel that two continuous seconds is just too low.”
Balsara noted that many studies even by digital publishers have shown that sales impact can begin to increase dramatically when the exposure increases beyond five seconds.
Some brands take lead on common standards
With so much variation amongst digital publishers and the standard used by TV, we need some equivalence metrics to make comparisons among digital publishers and TV channels to arrive at a metric for a multimedia plan, says Balsara.
He added, “I'm sure experts will agree on the common equivalent standard. Many large advertisers have developed their own limited research belief systems in this area. It is very necessary to establish this equivalence metric with TV being the gold standard. My agency made one such attempt.”
A study which measures media channel efficiency puts online video at 22 per cent compared to TV’s 100 per cent, Balsara informed.
We need to move from just reach to reach adjusted for attention metrics viewability. We have to recognize a basic attention metric, and given the multitude of definitions across digital publishers on what constitutes a view arriving at a viewability, equalization is very necessary.
On connected TV
Balsara admits that linear TV is coming down and connected TV is emerging fast mainly because CTV offers us a unique benefit-the targetability of digital and the viewability of television.
“Another emerging in TV's armor is that we now know the TV viewership is not equal even among every person in a defined target audience. About a third of that audience are underserved by any TV campaign. Google now gives us the option of choosing to target those live TV viewers. So you can meet the gap in your TV plan by adding digital video to reach the light viewers of television.”
According to Balsara, digital videos are growing, and usage along with its targetability option makes up for lower viewability. Besides, digital offers behavioral targeting. While this may not make sense for large mass brands, but for brands that want to appeal to narrow audiences or want to top up their mass campaigns, need to take a serious look at this.
On media mix in complex world
Media mix decisions have become very complex and seldom can you use only one medium alone as we used to do in the past. Besides, the era of one-size-fits-all is long gone. The success of the media planner of today and tomorrow is going to be not how well he can deal with this complexity, but how he can reduce this complexity and draw simple home truths from all the complex data that is available.
Balsara recalled Late Dhirubhai Ambani and his life trajectory from a petrol pump attendant to setting up one of the largest business conglomerates in India. “He was no big technocrat, had no big technology, but he had a sharp but simple mind. I believe his major strength was his ability to reduce complexity into simple actionable strategic points for himself.”
TV in India till today continues to be the staple medium for large mass brands. You can't beat TV for its brand building capability, its lowest costs per additional reach points, mass reach and high attention value, Balsara assured the audience.
“Our commitment should be not necessarily to a medium but our commitment should be to increase the advertisers’ sales. It is the long-term interest of every media owner also,” he opined.
Viacom18 to merge JioCinema and Voot ahead of IPL: Report
The combined entity may also reportedly go in for a rebranding ahead of the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023
Viacom18 is set to merge its OTT platform Voot with JioCinema to stream IPL, say media reports. The combined entity will reportedly also go for a rebranding ahead of the tournament.
The network, which streamed the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, acquired the digital rights for the tournament at Rs 20,500 crore. While JioCinema was originally launched under the Jio Platform, it was approved for merger by the Competition Commission of India with Viacom on September 2022.
While Viacom's flagship OTT platform Voot streams the network's TV shows, JioCinemas works as an aggregator for content across broadcasters. The former under Voot Select is paid and the latter is a free service.
Happening today: e4m TV First Conference and Prime Time Awards
The day-long conference will be followed by the ninth edition of e4m Prime Time Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023
The future of content is screening and television will continue to remain the best medium for brands to reach the masses. The long-term viability of television as an advertising medium and what marketers should be doing to take advantage of it is what needs to be thought about. To shed light on the growth and impact of television and to understand this resilient medium better, exchange4media Group is hosting the fifth edition of e4m TV First today, an all-day conference that talks about the dynamic television industry. The event will be held today in Mumbai. The presenting sponsor of the event is Times Network while Mediasmart is the co-partner.
The effectiveness of TV as an advertising platform is indubitable with its reach and popularity. As TV has the potential to reach a wider audience, advertisers consider TV as the most trusted medium that helps brands reach the target audience in a better manner. The theme of the day-long conference is ‘The power of Big Screen’. Industry heads will come together to discuss the future of the television industry with emerging technologies, new trends and business models.
The event will kick-start with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW BusinessWorld, Founder-e4m. This will be followed by Fireside Chat between Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO - Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Dr Annurag Batra. After the engaging chat, Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group, will give a special address on the topic- ‘The Power of TV in Sports’.
A panel discussion will follow on the topic- ‘Television - The chosen destination for IPL viewing’ with panellists that include Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media, Mondelez India; Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group; Lalitha Nayak, Incharge - Marketing, NPCI and Nilesh Malani, CMO, Polycab.
After the panel discussion, Sam Balsara, Chairman - Madison World, would deliver a keynote address on the topic- ‘The Power of Big Screen’. Moving on to the panel discussion, the eclectic panel will share their thoughts on the topic- ‘Building Brands through TV - The Power of Big Screen’. The panellist includes Sambit Dash, Partner- RPSG Capital Ventures, Girish Hingorani, Head - Marketing & Ecommerce, Cooling & Purification Appliances Group, Blue Star Limited; Darshana Shah, Head- Marketing and Customer Experience - Aditya Birla Capital and Gaurav Dhawan, Chief Revenue Officer, Times Network. The session will be moderated by Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & The Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett; Chairman, BBH India.
After the panel discussion, Arun Iyer, Founder, Spring Marketing Capital, will share insights on the topic- ‘The Future of 30 Seconders’. The final session of the day will be a panel discussion on the topic ‘TV + Digital - An Advertiser's View’. The panellists include Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India; Pradnya Popade, Head of Marketing and Communications – Samsonite; Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing - Policybazaar.com; Shilpa Desai, EVP & Head, Marketing-HDFC ERGO General Insurance and Punit Dharamsi, VP- Marketing, AMFI. The session will be moderated by Nikhil Kumar, Vice President, India & Southeast Asia – Mediasmart.
The e4m TV First Conference will be followed by the 9th edition of Prime-Time Awards, co-powered by ABP News and Shemaroo Umang as the Broadcast Partner.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023
To ensure you don't miss out on the key insights, click here to register:
2% drop in movie genre’s ad volume in 2022
According to a report by TAM AdEx, over 1200 advertisers associated with the movie genre during 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023
The movie TV channel genre has witnessed a marginal decline of 2.44% in ad volumes in 2022 as compared to 2021. In 2021, the genre witnessed 23% indexed growth as compared to 2018 and 13% growth as compared to 2020, according to TAM AdEx-Rewinding 2022 for Movie Genre on TV report.
According to the report, the highest ad volumes were observed in the quarters of July and September of 2022. Ad volumes in the genre increased by 5% between July and September 22 and April and June 22. While February 2022 had the lowest share of ad volumes in the genre, at 7.73%, October 2022 had the highest ad volumes in the movie genre due to the festive season.
Also, the year 2020 has the highest share of ad volumes of 23%, as there was no new content being created in other genres during Covid-19. The ratio of ad volume share for movie genre, among all the other genres, in 2022 was similar to 2018.
The top seven sectors in the genre retained their positions for the years 2022 and 2021, with F&B and Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sectors accounting for 45% of the ad volumes. Meanwhile, the top 10 categories added 36% share of ad volumes. The Toilet Soaps category retained its first rank in 2022.
As per the report, during 2022, Mosquito Repellents saw the highest increase in ad secondages as compared to 2021, followed by Ecom-Wallets. In terms of growth, among Top 10 categories, Air Fresheners topped with the highest growth of 2.8 times.
Throughout the years 2021 and 2022, HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Cadbury India and Pond India held the top spots in the movie genre. Coca Cola India observed the highest positive rank shift in 2022 as compared to 2021. The top 100 advertisers accounted for 85% share of the overall movie genre advertising. Over 1200 advertisers were present on TV and over 40 advertisers advertised exclusively in movie genre during 2022. Advanced Hair Restoration India was the top exclusive advertiser in Movie genre.
Over 3000 brands advertised on TV. Out of the top 10 brands, five belonged to HUL and four belonged to Reckitt. The four brands entered in the top 10 list during 2022 as compared to 2021.
Meanwhile, regional movie channels had more than 50% share of ad volumes in 2022 while nationals had less. Regions channels’ share was 55% whereas the share of national channels was 45%.
Hewlett Packard India and Kaleesuwari Refinery were leading exclusive advertisers on national and regional movie channels respectively during 2022.
Disney Star India’s revenue up 38%
The company’s advertising revenue grew 57.09% to Rs 10495.51 crore
By Sonam Saini | Jan 20, 2023
The Walt Disney-owned Star India has reported an increase of 38.03% in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 17,480.62 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022 as compared to 12664.36 crore in the previous fiscal, according to the company's financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Total expenses for the company increased 40.72% to Rs 15, 652.92 crore from Rs11,123.81 crore. Net profit increased by 74.24% to Rs 1,421.27 crore in fiscal FY21-22, from Rs 815.72 crore in FY21.
The company’s advertising revenue grew 57.09% to Rs 10495.51 crore against Rs 6681.02 crore in FY21. Subscription revenue too grew by 11% to RS 6129.91 crore from Rs 5501.91 crore. The company earned Rs 829.56 crore from content rights licensing and Rs 25.64 crore from theatrical distribution of films.
The company's rights/program cost increased by 55.25% to Rs 10185.62 crore from Rs 6560.78 crore in terms of expenses. The payment of licence fees increased by 16.28% to Rs 914.25 crore from Rs 786.25 crore. Programming costs were Rs 261.80 crore as opposed to Rs 243.59 crore. The technical cost was Rs 166.47 crore as opposed to Rs 160.95 crore.
The company marketing and publicity expenses for FY22 stood at Rs 1,398.77 crore against Rs 1,152.29 crore.
Bharat Express news channel unveils its signature tune
The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023
Bharat Express news channel set to be launched on the 1st of February 2023 has been in the news for all the good reasons, be it the joining of media veteran Saurabh Sinha or the roping in of renowned primetime anchor Aditi Tyagi and business news wizard Hemant Ghai. Now the news network has announced the unveiling of its original signature tune composed by the biggies of the Indian music industry who have composed for the likes of Gangs of Wasseypur and Kabir Singh. Any guesses for the name?
The captivating tune combines elements of traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds to create a unique melody that soothes your ears and ignites your mind. The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel.
Bharat Express plans to come with a bang with a focus on comprehensive news coverage of everything under the sun, from remote villages to the crisis of Venezuela, stock market to onion prices, and gadgets to galaxies.
The chairman, managing director, and editor-in-chief, Upendrra Rai, said, "Signature tune is the hallmark of any news channel and we have selected this one after rounds of consideration by the music team. We are confident that the tune will become synonymous with the Bharat Express brand and its objectives and will help us stand out in the crowded news landscape; and most importantly, people will connect to it."
"We are thrilled to unveil our signature tune and introduce it to our audiences," said Bharat Express CEO, Varun Kohli. "It represents our commitment to providing high-quality news coverage and our desire to connect with viewers in a meaningful way."
