TV ad volume rebounds in Jan-June '21 with a 43% surge YoY: TAM AdEx

The report says that over 3,000 exclusive advertisers and 5,000 exclusive brands advertised during Jan-Jun'21 compared to Jan-Jun'20

The television advertising volume in Jan-Jun’21 surged by 43% over Jan-June’20 and was up by 21% during the same period over Jan-June’19, as per the findings of TAM AdEx-half-yearly Advertising Report on the Television medium.

Furthermore, Mar’21 and Mar’20 both recorded the highest share of television ad volumes. In H1’20, the television ad volumes recovered with a sharp rise of 41% in Jun’20 over May’20, whereas Jun’21 registered a drop of 8% over May’21.

The report mentioned that despite the sharp increase in TV Ad Volumes during Jan-Jun’21, the number of advertisers and brands remained lower than in the H1’19 period. While the Food & Beverages sector topped with 21% share of ad volumes during Jan-Jun’21 followed by personal care/personal hygiene with 20% share which was top in Jan-Jun’20. Also, the top three sectors together added 52% share of ad volumes which were also among the top three during Jan-Jun’20.

In addition, the Toilet Soaps category maintained its first position during Jan-Jun’21 with a 5% share of Ad Volumes, whereas Toilet/Floor Cleaners moved up by four ranks to achieve the second rank replacing Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media. Meanwhile, Ecom-Education and Aerated Soft Drink categories were the new entrants in the ten categories’ list.

Another finding in the report was that the Toilet/Floor Cleaners among Categories saw the highest increase in ad volumes with a growth of two times followed by Milk Beverages with 69% growth during Jan-Jun’21 compared to Jan-Jun’20. In terms of growth, the Household Cleaners category witnessed the highest growth among the Top 10 i.e. five times in the Jan-Jun’21.

The top ten advertisers together added 43% share of ad volumes with HUL leading the advertiser’s list during Jan-Jun’21 followed by Reckitt Benckiser and Brooke Bond Lipton India. The TV witnessed over 5,400 advertisers in the last six months this year. On the other hand, over 8,400 brands were present during the same period with Lizol leading the list. Interestingly, the top six brands were from Reckitt Benckiser, contributing a 6% share of Ad Volumes together during Jan-Jun’21.

As per the report, over 3000 exclusive advertisers and 5000 exclusive brands advertised during Jan-Jun'21 compared to Jan-Jun'20. Whitehat Education Technology and Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean were the top exclusive advertiser and brands respectively during Jan-Jun'21.

In Jan-Jun’21, the news genre topped with 28% of ad volumes closely followed by GEC with almost the same share. All the top five genres registered growth in ad volumes during Jan-Jun’21 over Jan-Jun’20 with the music genre seeing the highest growth of 82%.

On the other hand, Regional and National channels had 56% and 44% share of ad volumes respectively during Jan-Jun’21 with Toppr Technologies and Aachi Masala Foods leading exclusive advertisers list respectively during Jan-Jun’21.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)