TRAI seeks speedy implementation of its recommendations by DoT, MIB

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has created a central repository for real-time tracking of the status of all its recommendations for the telecom and broadcasting sectors.

The regulator has developed a Recommendation Status Portal which can be accessed jointly by TRAI, the Department of Telecom (DoT), and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB).

TRAI has also suggested that the government should conduct a periodic review of the implementation status of all its recommendations. As many as 10 recommendations of the TRAI relating to the broadcasting/cable sector are pending with the MIB.

"It is felt that a periodic review of the implementation status of all recommendations of TRAI should be done at the highest level," the TRAI said in its annual report for 2020-21.

"With an objective to put in place a mechanism whereby there is a periodic review of the implementation of pending recommendations of TRAI in DoT/MIB and to create a central repository for real-time tracking of the status of all recommendations, TRAI has developed a Recommendation Status Portal which can be accessed jointly by TRAI, DoT and MIB," it added.

TRAI said it has sent a number of recommendations to DoT and MIB on important issues concerning the growth of telecommunications services and Broadcasting and Cable Services in the country.

"During this year, TRAI has worked with both DoT and MIB and as a result of the concerted efforts and review meetings held at PMO level, a number of these recommendations have been accepted during the period," TRAI said.

"However, many of the important recommendations are still pending for decision/implementation by DoT and MIB which if implemented would have a significant positive impact on the Telecommunication and Broadcasting Sector," it added.

Recommendations pending with MIB as of March 2021:

Recommendations on Restrictions on certain entities from entering the business of broadcasting and distribution of TV channels

Recommendations on Issues related to Radio Audience Measurement and Ratings in India

Recommendations on Issues related to Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting (DTT) in India

Recommendations on Sharing of Infrastructure in the TV Broadcasting Distribution Sector

Recommendations on Issues related to Digital Radio Broadcasting in India

Recommendations on Issues relating to Uplinking and Downlinking of Television channels in India

Recommendations on Reserve Price for auction of FM Radio Channels in new cities

Recommendations on Interoperability of Set-Top Box

Recommendations on Review of Television Audience Measurement and Rating System in India

Recommendations on Regulatory Framework for Platform Services (PS) for MSO

Recommendations that have been accepted by MIB in 2020-21:

Recommendations on “Issues related to New DTH Licenses” were forwarded to the Government on 23 July 2014. The implementation of these recommendations will ensure certainty and continuity of business and orderly growth of the DTH sector and will promote a level playing field. After acceptance of these recommendations by MIB, the amendments to DTH License guidelines have been issued on 30th December 2020.

Recommendations on “KYC of DTH Set Top Boxes” forwarded to the Government on 24th October 2019 addressed the security concerns for use of DTH boxes outside the country as satellites have footprints beyond geographical boundaries. The acceptance and implementation of these Recommendations will result in standardization of the verification process and will ensure the installation of DTH connection at the address mentioned in CAF and will not load the industry/customer with unnecessary additional requirements and costs.

Recommendations on “Platform Services offered by DTH Operators” forwarded to the Government on 13th November 2019 addressed the issues of bringing platform services under the regulatory framework and providing transparent information to consumers about Platform services. Amendments to DTH License guidelines have been issued by MIB on 30 December 2020 whereby DTH operators are permitted to operate Platform Services channels to a maximum of 5% of their total channel carrying capacity.

