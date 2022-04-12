TRAI releases consultation paper on media ownership issues, seeks views of stakeholders

The authority has received a reference from the MIB seeking reconsideration of its 2014 recommendations

Updated: Apr 12, 2022 1:02 PM  | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper on “Issues Relating to Media Ownership”.

TRAI has sent its recommendations to the government on issues relating to media ownership.

The last of such recommendations was sent on 12.08.2014.

The authority has received a reference from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting seeking reconsideration of its 2014 Recommendations and issuance of a fresh set of recommendations in the light of the emerging changes in the media and entertainment industry, particularly with the advent of new digital technologies such as over-the-top platforms (OTT).

The Consultation Paper seeks views of the stakeholders on need, nature, and levels of safeguards with respect to issues relating to media ownership, particularly cross-media ownership and vertical integration in the broadcasting sector.

