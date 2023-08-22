TRAI recommends zero licence fee for DTH services

Reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which is back on Sony Entertainment Television with its 15th season, is attracting sponsors and advertisers in good numbers. While the iconic quiz show is known to pulls brands, old and new, it may not have an easy run this year, feel some industry experts. According to them, the show may have to face some competition from big cricket events and other popular IPs such as Bigg Boss scheduled during the festive season. In fact, some industry watchers believe that the property may not see a 100% ad inventory sell-out as there could be a shift of eyeballs and ad spends.

Speaking to exchange4media, Vinay Hegde, Chief Buying Officer, Madison Media, shared, “Sony has signed up sponsors. However, with 90-100 episodes to sell, and Asia Cup & World Cup in between during the festive season, inventory may not see a 100% off-take.”

According to Hegde, there could be a decline in viewership due to big cricket events in the festive season. “Festive season should see KBC fare well with special episodes etc. That said, this year, cricket could see some shift of eyeballs and spending during the festive period. Bigg Boss would also start off during the same period.”

A media planner, who did not wish to be named, too believes that it is not going to be easy for Sony this year.

“Judging by the demand, they should be able to do (ad inventory sales) 10-15% higher than last year. There are 100 episodes and 18 minutes of advertising is available per episode. So not going to be easy. Also, this year they are coming up with a lot of integration ideas for brands which they are trying to monetise,” he said.

Talking about hiking ad rates, Hegde said that it will be a challenge for Sony as it would be balancing rates and inventory to maximise revenues. “And try to add to it through creative integration options,” he said.

For example, Hyundai Motor India is offering its newly launched SUV Exter as a prize for the contestant who ends up winning Rs 1 crore and Verna for the contestant who wins Rs 7 crore. Also, like last edition, the contestants who cross the second stage of the show (Rs 3.2 lakhs) will get an annual supply of Gowardhan Ghee (Parag Milk Foods).

Also, Xiaomi, which is one of the sponsors, has joined hands with the show to introduce a fresh dimension to the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline through the 5G technology.

Commenting on the partnership, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said, “KBC has been an integral part of Indian households for years. Like the show, Xiaomi India has been touching millions of hearts in its 9 years of journey in India. Both are rooted in authenticity and dedicated to connecting with the masses. Through this collaboration, we are delighted to introduce a fresh dimension to the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline through our 5G technology."

While some industry players anticipate a shift in ad monies and viewership, others feel the show is too big to get affected. According to them, KBC has brands that have been consistently associated with it and then there are some new ones that have come onboard with high expectations in terms of revenue and viewership in the festive season. In their opinion, it is the show host superstar Amitabh Bachchan who brings in the trust factor for brands.

Said Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, Essencemediacom India, "KBC is a big show as it brings Amitabh Bachchan and has consistent sponsors like Asian Paints, Cadburys and Ultra Tech. Association with this show makes the brands a household name. It is an opportunity for them to connect with audiences. Due to Mr Bachchan, the cost of the show is high and brands leverage from that and trust factor is in multi-fold ways. The show will be a good break for the audiences as so much cricket has happened this year.”

“Opportunities have doubled now as there is both TV and digital. There is a separate audience for both and with OTT getting bigger, the reach is wider. Viewership will be more,” Shah added.

When asked about the face-off with cricket series and the possible shift of eyeballs and ad monies, Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster said, “Season after season, KBC has enjoyed diverse participation from brands across categories, not only existing partners but also by building new associations. Our primary objective is to provide a win-win for all the stakeholders of this show –advertisers, sponsors and viewers by curating an amalgamation of compelling content, targeted advertising solutions, and seamless brand integrations.”

“The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is Co-Presented by Hyundai Motor India Limited and Co-Powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Mondelez India, and Parag Milk Foods. With Banking Partner – State Bank of India and Special Partner – Vicco Laboratories, the show’s Associate Sponsors are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers, and Cera Sanitaryware. The reality quiz show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India, he added.

KBC 15 has got onboard Hyundai Motor India Ltd as a co-presenter. It will be co-powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Cadburys Dairy Milk and Gowardhan Ghee. The State Bank of India is the banking partner for the show while Vicco Laboratories is the special sponsor. Among the associate sponsors of the show are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers and Cera Sanitaryware. The quiz show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India. Among new sponsors, there is Vicco, Bikaji and Cera.

KBC Season 15 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television channel on August 14 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Launching the show, Sony in a statement said, “The perfect amalgamation of knowledge and entertainment, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosts this reality show with elan and gravitas. With the promise of a #NewBeginning, Kaun Banega Crorepati will capture the essence of the progress that India is making, bringing forth some remarkable changes that will make the game play tougher and far more engaging.”