TRAI issues consultation paper for reviewing broadcast, cable service regulatory framework
The paper has been issued in order to address the issues regarding tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a Consultation Paper on Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services.
The authority has sought comments from stakeholders on the paper to address the issues raised in the new tariff order (NTO 3.0) issued in November, 2022.
The comments are to be submitted by September 5 and counter submissions, if any, to be made by September 19, 2023.
In November last year, TRAI had come out with the third amendment in tariff order which had put a ceiling of Rs 19 per tv channel for inclusion in bouquet among other provisions. Issues have been raised on the order by distribution platform operators (DPOs) and local cable operators (LCOs). Some were addressed and some still remained.
“In order to address the remaining issues pertaining to Tariff, Interconnection and Quality of Service of Broadcasting and Cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders, the Authority is issuing this consultation paper for seeking stakeholders' comments.
In the consultation paper, the regulatory body has asked stakeholders about various issues related to tariff, interconnection, quality of service and financial disincentives (disadvantages).
It has asked the stakeholders if the present ceiling of Rs 130 on NCF (network capacity fee) be reviewed and revised and reasons for it.
“Since Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) generally gives permission to a channel in multiple languages, how the placement of such channels may be regulated so that interests of all stakeholders are protected?
“Should the revenue share between an MSO (including HITS Operator) and LCO as prescribed in Standard Interconnect Agreement be considered for a review?” asked TRAI in its consultation paper.
It also asked if the channels available on DD Free Dish platform be mandatorily made available as Free to Air Channels for all the platforms including all the DPOs.
In consonance with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI had in March 2017 notified the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services. It came into effect from December 2018.
Upon implementation of the New Regulatory Framework 2017, TRAI noticed some inadequacies impacting the consumers. As the New Regulatory Framework changed quite a few business rules, many positives emerged. To address certain issues that arose after implementation of new regulatory framework, after a due consultation process with stakeholders, TRAI on 01.01.2020 notified the New Regulatory Framework 2020.
Several stakeholders raised issues but the validity of the framework was upheld by the various high courts where it was challenged.
The provisions related to Network Capacity Fee (NCF), multi-TV homes and long-term subscriptions of the amended framework 2020, were implemented.
However, after new tariffs were announced by the broadcasters, TRAI received representations from DPOs, Associations of LCOs and consumer organizations.
Stakeholders highlighted difficulties likely to be faced by them in implementing new rates in their IT systems and migrating the consumers in bulk to the new tariff regime through the informed exercise of options, impacting almost all bouquets, due to upward revision in the rates of pay channels and bouquets declared by broadcasters.
To deliberate on the various issues related to implementation of the amended framework 2020 and suggest a way forward, a committee consisting of members from Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) & DTH Association was constituted under the aegis of TRAI.
After due consultation process, TRAI, on 22nd November 2022, notified the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order, 2022 or NTO 3.0 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2022 which covered issues like continuance of forbearance on MRP of TV channels; ceiling of Rs 19 on MRP of a TV Channel price for inclusion in bouquet; discount of 45% on sum of the price of individual channels while forming Bouquet and; additional incentives of 15% by broadcaster to be permitted on Bouquets also.
“The Stakeholders' Committee also listed several other issues for subsequent consideration by TRAI. In addition, the Authority held multiple meetings with representatives of broadcasters, MSOs, DTH operators and LCOs. Several issues were put forward during these meetings. TRAI has considered some relevant suggestions given by various stakeholders,” TRAI said.
Some of the Issues for Consultation:
Q1. Should the present ceiling of Rs.130/- on NCF be reviewed and revised?
- If yes, please provide justification for the review and revision.
- If yes, please also suggest the methodology and provide details of calculation to arrive at such revised ceiling price.
- If not, provide reasons with justification as to why NCF should not be revised.
- Should TRAI consider and remove the NCF capping?
Q2. Should TRAI follow any indices (like CPI/WPI/GDP Deflator) for revision of NCF on a periodic basis to arrive at the revised ceiling? If yes, what should be the periodicity and index? Please provide your comments with detailed justification.
Q3. Whether DPOs should be allowed to have variable NCF for different bouquets/plans for and within a state/ City/ Town/ Village? If yes, should there be some defined parameters for such variable NCF? Please provide detailed reasons/ justification. Will there be any adverse impact on any stakeholder, if variable NCF is considered?
Q4. Should TRAI revise the current provision that NCF for 2nd TV connection and onwards in multi-TV homes should not be more than 40% of declared NCF per additional TV?
- If yes, provide suggestions on quantitative rationale to be followed to arrive at an optimal discount rate.
- If no, why? Please provide justification for not reconsidering the discount.
- Should TRAI consider removing the NCF capping for multi TV homes? Please provide justification?
Q5. In the case of multi-TV homes, should the pay television channels for each additional TV connection be also made available at a discounted price?
- If yes, please suggest the quantum of discount on MRP of television channel/ Bouquet for 2nd and subsequent television connection in a multi-TV home. Does multi-TV home or single TV home make a difference to the broadcaster? What mechanism should be available to pay-channel broadcasters to verify the number of subscribers reported for multi-TV homes?
- If not, the reasons thereof?
Q6. Is there a need to review the ceiling on discount on sum of MRP of a-la-carte channels in a bouquet (as prescribed through the second proviso to clause 4 (4) of the Tariff Order 2017) while fixing the MRP of that bouquet by DPOs?
- If yes, what should be the ceiling on such discount? Justify with reasons.
- If not, why? Please provide justification for not reviewing the ceiling
Q7. Whether the total channel carrying capacity of a DPO be defined in terms of bandwidth (in MBPS) assigned to specific channel(s). If yes, what should be the quantum of bandwidth assigned to SD and HD channels. Please provide your comments with proper justification and examples.
Q8. Whether the extant prescribed HD/SD ratio which treats 1HD channel equivalent to 2SD channels for the purpose of counting number of channels in NCF should also be reviewed?
- If yes, should there be a ratio/quantum? Or alternatively should each channel be considered as one channel irrespective of its type (HD or SD or any other type like 4K channel)? Justify with reasons.
- If no, please justify your response.
Q9. What measures should be taken to ensure similar reception quality to subscribers for similar genre of channels? Please suggest the parameter(s) that should be monitored/ checked to ensure that no television channel is discriminated against by a DPO. Please provide a detailed response with technical details and justification.
Q10. Should there be a provision to mandatorily provide the Free to Air News / Non-News / Newly Launched channels available on the platform of a DPO to all the subscribers?
- If yes, please provide your justification for the same with detailed terms and conditions.
- If not, please substantiate your response with detailed reasoning.
Q11. Should Tariff Order 2017, Interconnection Regulations 2017 and Quality of Service Regulations 2017 be made applicable to non-addressable distribution platforms such as DD Free Dish also?
Q12. Should the channels available on DD Free Dish platform be mandatorily made available as Free to Air Channels for all the platforms including all the DPOs?
Q13. Whether there is a need to consider upgradation of DD Free Dish as an addressable platform? If yes, what technology/ mechanism is suggested for making all the STBs addressable? What would be the cost implications for existing and new consumers? Elaborate the suggested migration methodology with suggested time-period for proposed plan. Please provide your response, with justification.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gaurav shah takes charge as HR Head of NDTV Group
Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:16 PM | 1 min read
Big changes continue at NDTV post the Adani takeover.
Gaurav Shah, who was recently given the role of General Manager & Sr. Business Partner, Adani Enterprises Ltd will now head the HR function at NDTV Group.
Shah has been associated with the Adani Group for close to a decade. He joined Adani Enterprises Ltd in 2014 as Manager, Lead Talent Execution. After three years and four months in his initial role he was promoted to Senior Manager, Human Resources in 2018.
In 2020, Shah took over as Deputy General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner and given his outstanding performance he was further promoted to lead as Associate General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner in 2022.
As HR Leader Shah has 19+ years of experience in driving various strategic & innovative HR initiatives aligned with business priorities to foster a high performance culture and engagement. He has a breadth of experience across multiple geographies & versatile industries including IT/ITES, Telecom & integrated Infrastructure with conglomerates.
Prior to joining Adani Group, Shah was associated with Tata Teleservices Ltd as Dy. Manager, Human Resource. He has also served stint at Reliance Communications as Assistant Manager, Human Resources.
Shah holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, Strategy & Leadership from Emeritus, Singapore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rohit Ranjan quits Zee News; ZMCL serves him legal notice
The channel has roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, to host DNA
By Ruhail Amin | Aug 7, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Rohit Ranjan, Senior News Anchor and face of the prime time show ‘DNA’ has quit Zee News. Meanwhile, ZMCL (the parent company of ZEE News) has served him a legal notice.
There is buzz that Ranjan may start his new innings at a rival channel. However, it has not been officially confirmed or announced yet.
The legal notice which has been served to Ranjan states, 'You are working as Senior Producer with Zee Media Corporation Limited through the appointment letter dated 29 June 2020. You are subject to the terms and conditions of your appointment. We have received your resignation through email dated 21st July 2023, in which you have shown your interest to leave the company. This resignation is still under consideration. We have come to know that you intend to join our competitive channel immediately after terminating your services with us. In such a situation, we want to ensure your strict compliance with the terms and conditions of our company, under which this notice has been sent.”
It further adds, “Needless to say, you were the anchor of our prime-time show 'DNA' as well as the prominent face of our channel 'Zee News' and used to play a very prominent role in the institute. Under this, you were entrusted with many important responsibilities and you also have many confidential information about the company, including channel planning and strategy. In view of the above we would like to inform you that as per Clause 18 of your appointment letter dated June 29, 2020, you will be required to work in the country for a period of six months after your separation from this company with businesses competing with ZMCL or its associates or associated companies. Involvement in any business is strictly prohibited.”
It must be mentioned that Ranjan used to host the prime time show 'DNA' on 'Zee News'. Recently, the channel roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to host the show.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Is the humble cable TV facing an existential crisis?
According to reports, the number of homes using cable and DTH has dropped from 131 million in 2020 to 120 million in 2022 and is estimated to go further down to 116 million by 2025
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 7, 2023 8:08 AM | 6 min read
In the digital era, there is no dearth of content and platforms for customers. With availability of a plethora of entertainment options at enticing prices through OTT and social media, the humble cable TV industry has suffered in more ways than one. Today, the subscriber base of the cable TV industry is declining as customers are shifting to other alternatives which seem more convenient to them. According to a recent report by FICCI, while overall TV connections will grow at a healthy pace to reach 206 million homes by 2025, there will be a decline in the number of pay TV homes. From 131 million homes using cable and DTH in 2020, it has fallen to 120 million in 2022 and is estimated to go further down to 116 million homes by 2025.
Why are cable TV and DTH facing an existential crisis? Will the cable TV industry bite the dust or is there still a ray of hope for them to rise into power? exchange4media connected with the cable TV industry veterans to get a broader view on what future lies ahead for the oldest television distributors.
DD FreeDish killing cable TV?
According to industry experts, the number of cable tv subscribers has fallen by over 20 % compared to pre-Covid times. While the advent of OTTs and TRAI regulations on cable and DTH industry have been spoken about often, there is another low-key monster that’s slowly spreading its claws to clutch DPOs, and that is FreeDish.
A senior official from the cable industry, who did not wish to be named, told exchange4media that one of the biggest challenges for the cable operators today is the availability of free satellite channels i.e. DD FreeDish.
Prasar Bharati’s DD FreeDish, an Indian free-to-air satellite television provider, came into existence in 2004 but with just around 30 channels. It now has around 180 channels. This government-owned service is taking private players under its wings which leaves the local cable operators and DTH providers in the lurch.
“One of the biggest challenges for the cable TV industry is the DD FreeDish. The free channels are making customers switch from cable. The platform is easily being misused as unencrypted channels are available there. The misuse is evident and it will promote piracy,” the official said.
Experts feel that there is a lack of government support to the cable industry.
Rise of OTT platforms and government restrictions on DPOs
The evident rise of OTT platforms in the last few years has adversely affected cable TV and led to its slow decline forcing industry experts calling for a fair competition.
Speaking to exchange4media, Shaji Mathews, independent consultant and former COO, GTPL Hathway, said the cable industry is not getting the kind of support OTT platforms get.”
“Cable TV subscribers have fallen by around 20 % compared to pre-Covid times. The advent of OTT is responsible for the decline. There is a lack of sensitivity towards cable TV and it is not getting the required support from the government,” Mathews said.
The cable industry also blames broadcasters and TRAI regulations binding DPOs in terms of content, prices and mandatory discounts. They feel it is not the same with OTT platforms who are riding freely on the back of a self-regulatory framework.
“Broadcasters are to blame here because their channels are available at OTT platforms at a much cheaper rate compared to what they offer to cable TV operators,” another senior cable industry official said on the condition of anonymity.
Citing an example, he said, “An OTT platform provides five TV channels along with its digital subscription at a cheaper price but those same channels cost a bomb to the cable TV operators. There has to be a fair competition. This is also responsible for cable TV subscribers switching to OTT as its offers are more attractive price-wise,” he said.
TRAI regulates cable TV and DTH which binds them in terms of prices, network capacity fee and discounts but there is no such rule for OTTs, which is unfair, said experts.
Experts said there are no government/TRAI regulations binding OTTs like there are for DPOs.
Total number of Cable TV subscribers is declining. Broadcasters are the source of all content which is sold at a cheaper rate to OTTs. If they will sell their content at a cheaper rate to OTTs, then cable will definitely suffer, said experts, suggesting that the same content should be sold at the same pricing.
The way forward to strengthen the cable TV industry
Experts called for fixing the disparities between OTT and cable TV in terms of rules and regulations binding them. They demanded that if there can be a self-regulatory mechanism for OTTs and FreeDish, then why is it not the same for cable and DTH?
“Regulatory disparities need to be fixed. There needs to be fair pricing and competition,” said an expert.
To revive the cable Tv industry, the TRAI Cable and Television Rules binding it should be amended, particularly the rule that allows broadcasters to create bouquets which cannot be changed.
There is a need to break this system of broadcasters’ bouquet. Bouquet rights should be with DPOs, said a senior official.
“For example, if the a-la-carte price of five channels is Rs 100, then in the broadcasters’ bouquet the same is priced at Rs 55. This bouquet also has non-working channels and they usually push the channels which are not in demand. But a customer will pay Rs 55 and take the package because it is cheaper. Here broadcasters earn but cable tv operators suffer,” he said.
According to Shaji Mathews, the only way to revive the cable industry is to bring a hybrid service where cable tv and broadband are provided to the customers through one set top box only.
“This system exists in some countries like Korea and Taiwan. We need that technology in India if the cable tv industry is to be strengthened,” he said.
Mathews, however, added that customer loyalty still remains with cable TV and there is a possibility of the industry growing in the next 3-4 years.
“Life is difficult so TV should be easy. Cable TV has been and still is the easiest platform,” he said.
--
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Warner Bros Discovery reports $1.24 billion loss in Q2
Subscriber count stands at 95.8 million
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:53 PM | 2 min read
Warner Bros Discovery has reported a Q2 net loss of $1.24 billion along with a loss of 1.8 million global subscribers since the end of the first quarter.
In its second quarter earnings for 2023, the American company reported its revenues at $10.3 billion, down by 4% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter.
The net loss of WBD included $1.6 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $146 million of pre-tax restructuring expenses.
The subscribers stand at 95.8 million at the end of Q2 compared to 97.6 million subscribers at the end of Q1.
Q2 total Adjusted EBITDA for WBD was USD 2.1 billion, which is up by 23% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter, on a combined basis.
According to the statement, the cash provided by operating activities increased to $2 billion and the free cash flow increased to $1.7 billion.
The company reported a gross debt of $47.8 billion with $3.1 billion of cash on hand. It said that it has repaid $1.6 billion of debt during Q2.
“The important work we are doing to transform our businesses for the future continues to drive our strong financial performance as demonstrated by meaningful improvements to our balance sheet and our now increased synergy target of more than $5 billion.
“This quarter alone we reported over $1.7 billion in free cash flow, and we remain bullish with respect to our delevering story and expect to be comfortably below 4.0x levered by the end of the year and at our target of 2.5-3.0x gross leverage by the close of 2024. All of which positions us well to lean into growth opportunities that will ultimately drive shareholder value, to include our Direct-to-Consumer business, which, in the wake of the successful launch of Max in the U.S., is tracking well ahead of our financial projections, having generated positive EBITDA in the first half of the year,” said David Zaslav, President & CEO, WBD.
The operating expenses of WBD Studios segment decreased by 23% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter on a pro forma combined basis.
The company also reported a distribution revenue decrease by 1% in its networks segment and recorded a decline in advertising revenue by 13 % in the same category.
In its Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) segment, WBD’s distribution revenue increased 2% ex-FX, as global Max/HBO Max retail subscriber and Amazon Prime Video Channels subscriber growth were partially offset by a decline in wholesale subscribers, the report said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sourabh Raaj Jain to be the face of Zee News’ DNA New Avataar
The actor will “enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives”
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
Zee News has announced that Sourabh Raaj Jain will be the new face of its flagship show DNA New Avataar, presenting customised news reports comprising of public interest stories.
Jain has been seen on the small screen and remember him for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat.
In his current avatar, his engagement will enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives. This approach will further allow viewers to have an in-depth understanding of the implications of news events and their relevance to their lives, encouraging greater civic awareness and engagement.
The viral teaser video released on social media, reveals four exclusive looks of Sourabh, thus allowing citizens witness a news show host who will be one among them, reassuring news is presented through an on-ground analytical lens. The widespread viewers of Zee News-DNA show will witness a revolutionised form of news presentation, to humanise stories in a way that traditional news anchors might find challenging. By adding a touch of compassion and sensitivity to their reporting, DNA show, it will also remind viewers that behind every headline are real people with real feelings and struggles.
Sourabh Raaj Jain is been seen presenting the first episode of DNA New Avataar.
Emphasizing the brand philosophy and modern approach, Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “News credibility is an essential part of journalism as well as a primary element to ensure consistent engagement of target audience. This makes it all the more important to ensure news analyses is presented on a timely basis by individuals who have won the trust of the common man through their incredible work. Sourabh Raaj Jain is one such perfect example and we consider him as the perfect fit for DNA New Avaatar- A common man presenting a common man show.”
Jain added further, “It is, indeed a great moment of pride to be associated with The DNA. All my apprehensions were cleared once I understood what DNA stands for and how well-researched data reaches the audience. I am blessed to be a host of this magnificent show and look forward to change the perception about the media, by ensuring impactful news narratives and being enabler of change at large.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Sports to broadcast Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023
The broadcaster also plans on widening the coverage of the tournament by adding regional language commentary for the semi-finals and final
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:13 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports will be broadcasting the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The coverage on Star Sports Network entails broadcast of daily highlights of group stage matches (ongoing) and live broadcast of all matches ‘Round of 16’ onwards (from August 5).
The broadcaster also plans on widening the coverage of the tournament by adding regional language commentary for the semi-finals and Final.
Star Sports Select will serve as the primary destination for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 where it sits alongside the Premier League, which kicks off on August 13. The World Cup will serve as another point of engagement for Football fans across the country to engage with Star Sports Select.
Speaking about the association with the FIFA World Cup 2023, Star Sports spokesperson said, "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is the ultimate showcase and celebration of women’s sport. It stands as a beacon of inspiration for girls pursuing, or keen to pursue sport and is a huge draw for millions of fans who desire to watch the best that Football has to offer. Star Sports is the home of sports and the default destination for millions of sports fans. We see this association as a milestone in the journey of women’s sport in India and the need for increased inclusivity in sports. Support for women’s sport not only reflects our (personal and societal) attitudes towards gender equity but also inspires the next generation of athletes to Believe, which should be our nation’s shared ambition.”
With the acquisition of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 from rights-holder 1Stadia, Star Sports will host top teams and players from the marquee global tournament into the homes of millions of eager fans. Football enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the skills of world-class athletes such as Sam Kerr (Australia), Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Sophia Smith (USA), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Keira Walsh (England), Alexandra Popp (Germany), Alex Morgan (USA) and Alyssa Thompson (USA) among others. Fans will also be able to witness memorable moments, from nail-biting goals to breathtaking saves, which will leave a lasting impact on fans.
1Stadia CEO and Co-Founder Mr. Sangeet Shirodkar said: “1Stadia is thrilled to announce this partnership with Star Sports. This collaboration allows us to share the magic of this iconic tournament with millions of viewers across India, and together, we aim to celebrate the extraordinary athletes competing on the global stage."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZMCL appoints Arun Nautiyal as Output Head, Zee News
Prior to this he was associated with ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 10:53 AM | 1 min read
ZMCL has appointed Arun Nautiyal as Output Head, Zee News, he will be based out of the Noida office.
In this role, Nautiyal will lead the News Operations and Editorial Strategy for the channel and will be responsible to accelerate and strengthen channel performance taking it to newer heights.
Nautiyal brings with him over 29 years of journalism experience in different editorial teams. His last assignment was with ABP News. Before that, he was associated with Aaj Tak and Star News.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube