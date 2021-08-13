Television welcomed over 850 new advertisers in July 2021: BARC report

Followed by the strong positive trend for television ad volumes in H1 2021, July 2021 re-affirms advertisers trust in the medium. As per BARC India’s THINK Report titled ‘July ’21 Ad Volume Analysis’, Ad Volumes for July 2021 registered 23% growth vis à vis July 2019 and 14% growth over July 2020. July 2021 also witnessed 15% growth against June 2021, recording the highest growth for the period since 2018. With 869 new advertisers in July 2021, 2153 advertisers and 3558 brands were actively advertising on television, resulting in a total of 145 million seconds of Ad Volumes.

“Ad Volumes for July are promising, and this has further fueled growth for the industry. Owing to a significant increase in the number of new brands and advertisers turning to television, the share of new entrants in the overall pie is the highest in July 2021 over the last 3 years. Moreover, combined Ad Volumes for January to July 2021 are also the highest with 1019 million seconds. Data continues to encourage the market’s confidence in TV as one of the most trusted mediums for advertisers”, says Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnerships & Revenue, BARC India.

E-commerce, Education, and Agriculture categories have registered the highest Ad Volumes in July 2021, over the same period for 2019 and 2020. Ad Volumes for Auto, Retail, Telecom Products & Computers categories continue to revive steadily. With 2.01 million seconds Ad Volumes, Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University, a new entrant, found itself a spot in the Top 10 Advertisers for July 2021. While all language genres have registered a positive growth, Punjabi, Assamese, English and Southern languages genres, led this growth in July over June 2021.

