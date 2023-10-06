India-Pak game secured highest percentage share in Asia Cup ad volume

Asian Paints has launched an imaginative TV commercial under its campaign "Bhaag Daag Bhaag" to showcase the stain-repellent properties of this innovative emulsion.

Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup, the commercial opens with a heartwarming scene in a Kerala home.

A young girl and her brother are seen making art out of breadcrumbs and ketchup, sitting at their dining table. The brother welcomes an idea of adding an elephant artwork to the Nettipattam decoration on the wall, to which the sister excitedly agrees. They move along, and what follows is pure magic – as the ketchup touches the wall, a hand and foot-like protrusion comes from within the wall in repellence, leaving it spotless! The children are left amazed.

The creative duo then tests the paint's prowess with various staining materials like mustard sauce and chocolate sauce, only to witness the same as they had before – the stains are repelled by the wall. The TVC cleverly emphasizes how Apcolite All Protek emulsion turns your worries into beautiful opportunities by keeping your walls pristine. Adding a playful twist to the TVC, the father joins the children's creative adventure, offering himself as a canvas for their well-intentioned endeavour.

This ad film effectively showcases the exceptional Lotus Effect Technology of Apcolite All Protek emulsion paint. This technology is the secret behind how the paint on the walls effectively repel stains. It prevents stains from sticking to walls, keeping them clean and looking fresh.

The TVC also features a catchy refrain, ‘Bhaag Daag Bhaag’, that accentuates the remarkable stain-repellent qualities of Apcolite All Protek, creating a memorable and engaging narrative.

Speaking on the new TVC, Amit Syngle – MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Apcolite All Protek is more than just a paint; it's an innovation that embodies Asian Paints' commitment to enriching lives. Its revolutionary Lotus Effect Technology not only safeguards walls from stains but enhances overall quality of life. The remarkable stain-repellent capabilities empower consumers to live freely and comfortably in their homes without worrying about stains compromising its beauty. All Protek mirrors our dedication to simplifying lives, enriching living spaces, and nurturing carefree, childlike creativity."

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & Head of Creative, McCann India said, “We needed something that establishes a unique and ownable audio-visual device to demonstrate how the Lotus Effect works, but without losing out on emotions. So, for this, along with a fun refrain (Bhaag Daag Bhaag) and the visual effect on the wall, we also developed the character of the father, who lets the children draw an elephant on his T-shirt when he sees that they are unable to draw it on the wall. All this gives more power to the overarching narrative of keeping room for mischief at home, liberates the consumer from the fear of messing up the walls, and makes the commercial more than just a demo. The plot, the story, the music, and the storytelling use local Kerala nuances and insights to drive home the point even more strongly.”