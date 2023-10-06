India-Pak game secured highest percentage share in Asia Cup ad volume
As per TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report, Asia Cup 2023 saw an indexed ad volume of 31% compared to the 2018 edition
The Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament witnessed a growth of 31% in the index ad volume compared to the tournament’s 2018 edition, shows TAM Sports - Asia Cup Advertising Report for 2023.
According to the report, the India-Pakistan match in Super 4 had the highest percentage share of 18% among Asia Cup ’23 matches. The group-stage India-Pakistan match had a share of 9%, higher than the final match between India-Sri Lanka, which had a 6% share of the total ad volume.
The report shared that the count of categories, brands and advertisers grew in the currently concluded tournament as compared to the last two years of the Asia Cup in 2016 and 2018. Asia Cup 2023 saw over 70 categories, 140 brands and 55 advertisers.
Categories like Perfumes/Deodorant, Paints, Biscuits, Aerated Soft Drink and Cars were among the top five in the latest season. Vini Product was the leading Advertiser in 2022 & 2023 and acquired the second position in 2018 Asia Cup. Other top advertisers in 2023 Asia Cup were Hindustan Lever, Coca Cola India, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Britannia Industries.
In addition, the volume of celebrity-endorsed commercials increased by 51% in Asia Cup '23 over Asia Cup '18, while it declined by 6% in Asia Cup '22. During the Asia Cup '18-23, the highest brand endorsement was given by a film actor, who was followed by a sportsperson. During the Asia Cup '23, Akshay Kumar led all celebrities and Jasprit Bumrah led among sports celebrities.
Read more news about Latest Advertising News, Marketing News, PR & Corporate Communication News, Digital News on Exchange4media.For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Asian Paints drives away stains in new TVC
The campaign has been conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:55 PM | 3 min read
Asian Paints has launched an imaginative TV commercial under its campaign "Bhaag Daag Bhaag" to showcase the stain-repellent properties of this innovative emulsion.
Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup, the commercial opens with a heartwarming scene in a Kerala home.
A young girl and her brother are seen making art out of breadcrumbs and ketchup, sitting at their dining table. The brother welcomes an idea of adding an elephant artwork to the Nettipattam decoration on the wall, to which the sister excitedly agrees. They move along, and what follows is pure magic – as the ketchup touches the wall, a hand and foot-like protrusion comes from within the wall in repellence, leaving it spotless! The children are left amazed.
The creative duo then tests the paint's prowess with various staining materials like mustard sauce and chocolate sauce, only to witness the same as they had before – the stains are repelled by the wall. The TVC cleverly emphasizes how Apcolite All Protek emulsion turns your worries into beautiful opportunities by keeping your walls pristine. Adding a playful twist to the TVC, the father joins the children's creative adventure, offering himself as a canvas for their well-intentioned endeavour.
This ad film effectively showcases the exceptional Lotus Effect Technology of Apcolite All Protek emulsion paint. This technology is the secret behind how the paint on the walls effectively repel stains. It prevents stains from sticking to walls, keeping them clean and looking fresh.
The TVC also features a catchy refrain, ‘Bhaag Daag Bhaag’, that accentuates the remarkable stain-repellent qualities of Apcolite All Protek, creating a memorable and engaging narrative.
Speaking on the new TVC, Amit Syngle – MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Apcolite All Protek is more than just a paint; it's an innovation that embodies Asian Paints' commitment to enriching lives. Its revolutionary Lotus Effect Technology not only safeguards walls from stains but enhances overall quality of life. The remarkable stain-repellent capabilities empower consumers to live freely and comfortably in their homes without worrying about stains compromising its beauty. All Protek mirrors our dedication to simplifying lives, enriching living spaces, and nurturing carefree, childlike creativity."
Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & Head of Creative, McCann India said, “We needed something that establishes a unique and ownable audio-visual device to demonstrate how the Lotus Effect works, but without losing out on emotions. So, for this, along with a fun refrain (Bhaag Daag Bhaag) and the visual effect on the wall, we also developed the character of the father, who lets the children draw an elephant on his T-shirt when he sees that they are unable to draw it on the wall. All this gives more power to the overarching narrative of keeping room for mischief at home, liberates the consumer from the fear of messing up the walls, and makes the commercial more than just a demo. The plot, the story, the music, and the storytelling use local Kerala nuances and insights to drive home the point even more strongly.”
Rahul Dravid shows the importance of trust in BPCL ad
The TVC showcases Dravid in various roles, from a distracted driver to a jovial dad cracking jokes
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 3:57 PM | 2 min read
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has unveiled its TVC campaign, Aapki Gaadi ka Mr Dependable, featuring cricket icon Rahul Dravid as its esteemed brand ambassador.
This campaign seamlessly intertwines the values of trustworthiness, dependability, and reliability exemplified by the legendary "Mr. Dependable" himself.
In a captivating narrative, the TVC showcased Dravid in various roles, from a distracted driver to a jovial dad cracking jokes, all while a prescient voiceover anticipated his every move. The overarching message was unequivocal: "Nobody knows you as well as your travel partners," symbolizing BPCL's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity.
The TVC culminated with Dravid's visit to his trusted BPCL-branded petrol pump, where he expected nothing less than 'sahi quantity, sahi quality' delivered with 'next-gen technology' and 'thoda sa extra pyaar.' These elements underscored BPCL's core values of quality assurance and customer-centricity.
Santosh Kumar, Executive Director Incharge (Retail) BPCL said, “This campaign captures the essence of trust, authenticity, and assurance. It offers a glimpse into the rigorous processes and quality checks that BPCL's products undergo, reinforcing the brand's promise of providing uncompromised quality to its customers.”
Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand) at BPCL, expressed his excitement, stating, "Our latest TVC campaign signifies the indomitable connection between 'Pure for Sure' and Rahul Dravid, a genuine epitome of reliability. This campaign not only commemorates the harmonious blend of BPCL's dedication to trust, commitment, and personalisation with Rahul Dravid's dependable persona, but also conveys our unwavering commitment to consistently deliver excellence to our esteemed customers."
Ashwin Varkey, Creative Director at Fatmen Ideas, which conceptualized the campaign, shared his thoughts, saying, "Bharat Petroleum's foundation has always been rooted in a deep understanding of its customers. Our innovative approach was to demonstrate the remarkable connection between individuals and their vehicles, emphasizing our commitment to understanding our customers on a personal level. In terms of execution, our vision was to create a joyful and relatable cinematic experience, with Rahul Dravid portraying a range of endearing characters."
St.Botanica launches new TVC with Kareena Kapoor for Moroccan Argan Hair Care range
The new campaign highlights the brand promise of sourcing finest ingredients
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 1:28 PM | 1 min read
St.Botanica, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brand and part of personal care conglomerate Good Glamm Group, has launched a new DVC featuring actor and brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan for their Moroccan Argan Hair Care range.
The campaign talks about St.Botanica's commitment to providing consumers with the world's finest ingredients in their self-care products. The Digital Video Campaign engages new generations of consumers, emphasizing the brand's promise of delivering high-quality ingredients in their self-care essentials.
“At St.Botanica, our core focus and commitment lies in using the world's finest ingredients in our products, ensuring that our customers experience unparalleled quality and luxury in their haircare rituals. Our latest DVC and partnership with Kareena Kapoor Khan further enhances the essence of St.Botanica's philosophy and strengthens our dedication to providing consumers with the very best in self-care." stated Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co, Good Glamm Group.
Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “My association with St.Botanica has spanned for more than a year now, and during this time, I've wholeheartedly embraced the brand's core philosophy. St.Botanica is dedicated to providing toxin-free products with meticulously created formulations featuring the world's finest ingredients. My experience with the products and deep resonance with the brand's values fuels my excitement to be a part of St.Botanica's journey.”
Panasonic Life Solutions launches ‘Load Lega Leader’ TVC for ICC World Cup
The TV commercial for the campaign emphasizes the significance of quality electrical accessories in Indian homes
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Panasonic Life Solutions India, has launched a campaign focusing on the value of high-quality electrical products by being pertinent with the ICC World Cup season.
Celebrations of the world cup season are brought to life in the TVC, depicting the story about quirky Indian families gathering to watch and enjoy the match together. The campaign’s central theme is the efficient sharing of load across home appliances with quality wiring devices (switches), wires, switchgear and water heaters from Anchor by Panasonic, setting into shape the campaign tagline – Load Lega Leader.
The film begins with the commotion at Mehraji’s house, with guests preparing to watch the World Cup and creating a stadium-like atmosphere, which requires the usage of several electrical appliances. The TVC showcases products from Anchor by Panasonic which are used throughout the film. The overall messaging emphasizing on the importance of load sharing especially in Indian households which sets the narrative of - ‘Jab cricket ka bukhaar chadhega, load toh badhega.’
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Yoshiyuki Kato, Deputy Managing Director, PLSIND and Managing Director, PEWIN, said, “With the Cricket World Cup season approaching, our focus is to encourage consumers to share the load without any fear, while stating that, investing in quality products helps extend the life of gadgets, establishing Anchor by Panasonic as a first-rate electrical player in its segment.”
The creative TVC conceptualized by Wondrlab, comprises the messaging strategy of utilizing the enormous gatherings of Indian families to watch the World Cup. With the ever-increasing electrical load, the use of quality electrical accessories plays an increasingly important role for a stress free celebration with friends and family. Commenting on the release of this TVC, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-founder Wondrlab said, “People are not too involved in switches, wires and MCBs as a category. We wanted to set up the context with situations and endearing nuances that people can relate to.” In addition to TV advertisements during the cricket world cup, Panasonic is also releasing the campaign digitally on platforms like YouTube and Meta pan India to reach a wider audience.
Britannia Winkin' Cow invites You to #SipTheWow in new sensory-driven campaign for shakes
The campaign has 10-second ASMR films that invite you not just to see or hear but to feel the Rich Shakes experience
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
“A milkshake is not just a drink. It's a sensory feast, a swirling orchestra of textures, tastes and aromas culminating in an experience that's nothing short of wondrous”. This is the premise of Britannia Winkin' Cow's campaign and communication line #SipTheWow for their premium range, 'Rich Shakes.'
Debuting under the hashtag #SipTheWow, the campaign has 10-second ASMR films that invite you not just to see or hear but to feel the Rich Shakes experience. A sensory delight awaits as each film celebrates the romance between the product and its ingredients.
“The magic of these films lies not just in their alluring visuals but in the teasing anticipation they induce. They gently tug at your curiosity, promising an experience beyond the ordinary, which is the core ethos of our Rich Shakes. Britannia Winkin' Cow wants you not just to sip a shake but to #SipTheWow! These films, bursting with creativity, have been brought to life in collaboration with Schbang, the creative, media, and technology transformation company. From ideation to execution, they have breathed life into our vision, creating a captivating narrative that does more than just showcase our product - it takes you on a sensory journey,” stated a press release.
Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Sinha - Chief Business Officer, Britannia Dairy Business said, “We are thrilled to unveil the latest sensation from Britannia Winkin' Cow, Rich Shakes! The overwhelming love and positive feedback we've received from consumers is truly heartwarming.”
He further added, “Our trio of immersive 10-second films takes you on an unforgettable journey of flavours, textures, and aromas, celebrating the perfect fusion of the ingredients with the product itself. Rich Shakes are not just beverages; they are an extraordinary sensory feast that delights all your senses. Join us in embracing the magic of Rich Shakes and #SipTheWow!”
Shrishti Jagirdar - Vice President, Schbang said, “In a time when people's attention spans are getting shorter and shorter, we made engrossing 10-seconders for Britannia Winkin' Cow Rich Shakes—an immersive experience unlike any other. Each movie combines artistic talent and ASMR noises to excite the senses. From the very beginning, viewers are taken to a realm where temptation, taste, and texture mix to create a singular sensory experience. In order to highlight this, we adopted the "what's inside the bottle" strategy to show that it's not just a rich milkshake but also an experience that cannot be contained within a bottle.”
Finolex Pipes’ Durga Pujo & Navratri film is about adopting girl child
The film is crafted by Campen Factory and directed by Ripunjoy B'yum
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:41 PM | 2 min read
On the occasion of Durga Pujo and Navratri, Finolex Pipes has unveiled a poignant short film that illuminates change through adoption. This thought-provoking narrative aims to spotlight the vital social cause of girl child adoption, bridging hearts through a compelling story.
Crafted by Campen Factory and directed by Ripunjoy B'yum, this short film powerfully underscores the profound journey of girl-child adoption, paying homage to families that have embraced this transformative change. It beautifully portrays the impact of love and acceptance, illustrating the potential to shape brighter futures for these young girls through the heartfelt act of adoption.
The film tells the story of a man welcoming a girl into his home during Durga Pujo and endearingly naming her 'Durga.' This evocative portrayal serves as a compelling message for the society, echoing Finolex Pipes Parivaar values of care, compassion & people first approach besides providing dependable & reliable solutions in the plumbing & sanitation segment.
Ashok Jaiswar, Vice-President, Head of Marketing and Communications at Finolex Industries, expressed his thoughts, saying, "In our continued dedication to various causes, we are thrilled to unveil this thought-provoking short film centered on higher social cause, symbolizing strength, resilience & embodies the potential for a brighter future through adoption. Just as our products endure, so does our dedication to causes that truly matter. We are committed to delivering top-quality solutions while making a positive and meaningful impact on society."
Van Heusen Innerwear launches campaign with Hardik Pandya
The film portrays the journey of a contemplative cricketer undergoing rigorous training in a virtual reality simulator
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Van Heusen Innerwear has launched its latest advertising campaign featuring cricketier Hardik Pandya. Van Heusen Innerwear is part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited.
In this new-age advertisement, viewers will see Hardik donning the Van Heusen Air Series Innerwear in a gripping narrative. The film portrays the journey of a contemplative cricketer undergoing rigorous training in a virtual reality simulator. Throughout the storyline, Hardik is subjected to a test of both physical and psychological fortitude, and he excels under pressure, courtesy of the lightweight and adaptable Van Heusen Air Series innerwear. The campaign artfully showcases the distinctive features of the collection and ends with Hardik seemingly levitating in innerwear that is “as light as AIR”.
Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Kumar Malik, CEO, Van Heusen Innerwear stated, "We are excited to launch our new campaign featuring cricketing sensation Hardik Pandya. Van Heusen Air Series Innerwear collection is a perfect blend of high performance and fashion, making it a game-changer in the mid-premium segment. We believe Hardik's unwavering passion and his dynamic persona adds the edge required to make Van Heusen Innerwear reach larger base of consumers seeking ultimate comfort. This strategic collaboration aims to solidify our industry leadership in delivering innovative and stylish innerwear addressing the ever-evolving needs of modern consumer.”
In response to this collaboration, Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide said, “I am pleased to be associated with Van Heusen Innerwear for their Air Series campaign. The brand is renowned for its high fashion sense, comfort, and innovation. Van Heusen Air Series innerwear, which is ultra-breathable, ultra-light, and ultra-stretchable, perfectly aligns with my preferences. I look forward to being part of their upcoming brand journey.”
The Van Heusen Innerwear Air Series campaign will be amplified through a mega-media mix across YouTube, Hotstar, Inshorts, ESPN Cricinfo and Onground activations.
