Aaj Tak breaks record with breaking news

As per BARC data, the channel registered a market share of 19.5% in HSM 15+ on October 25

Aaj Tak recorded a market share of 19.5% in HSM 15+ on October 25 during its coverage of the solar eclipse.

The recent BARC reports shows that the channel saw a spike in viewership in October during its coverage of India Vs. Pak T20 World Cup cricket match update and inauguration of Mahakal Temple Corridor.

As per BARC data, the channel registered 93% growth with the India beating Pakistan celebration special. The news coverage for the match played between India and Pakistan on October 23 crossed the mark of 1000 AMA (000’s) in HSM, 15+.

Aaj Tak also recorded a growth of 170% on October 11, compared to the previous weeks.

