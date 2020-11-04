TDSAT dismisses petition against BARC over Landing Page issue

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has dismissed a petition filed against BARC over the Landing Page issue.



TDSAT pronounced the judgement saying BARC is neither a licensee nor a service provider under the TRAI Act and consequently it (TDSAT) has no jurisdiction to adjudicate a dispute between a broadcaster and BARC.



TDSAT further said the petitioner is at liberty to approach the court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law.