TDSAT dismisses petition against BARC over Landing Page issue

The tribunal said it has no jurisdiction to adjudicate a dispute between a broadcaster and BARC

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 3:10 PM
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has dismissed a petition filed against BARC over the Landing Page issue.

TDSAT pronounced the judgement saying BARC is neither a licensee nor a service provider under the TRAI Act and consequently it (TDSAT) has no jurisdiction to adjudicate a dispute between a broadcaster and BARC.

TDSAT further said the petitioner is at liberty to approach the court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law.

