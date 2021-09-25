Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah has been our impact property: Leena Lele Dutta

The channel is set to add over 140 hours of fresh content with new show launches and fresh seasons for its popular shows

With the festive season kicking off, Sony YAY!, Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI)’s kids channel, has created and curated an expansive library of 550+ hours of animation content, 800+ episodes including six originals, and 70 telemovies in the last four years reaching over 50 million kids.

Earlier this year, the channel launched Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah which went on to become the most popular kids’ entertainment TV show of 2021, according to the channel. Further, bolstering its content portfolio for its young fans this festive season, the channel is set to serve them with over 140 hours of fresh content.

Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre, said, "The current situation has transformed the content consumption pattern by creating a growing demand for fresh and varied content. While Sony YAY! continues to serve them with new narratives around its homegrown content, it has also further increased its content offerings by introducing a wide range of new shows, endearing characters, and engaging activities. Gearing up for the festive season we bring an entertaining bonanza of over 140 hours of fan-favorite shows like Oggy and the Cockroaches and the second season of the country’s top-rated shows in the category, Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah, and many more."

Speaking about the ad rates and revenue level coming back to pre-COVID times, Dutta further, added, “Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah has been our impact property. We are using Taarak strategically to increase our ad rates and we are attracting premiums on the show and because of that, we are having a full up in terms of inventory. If compared with the 2019 Diwali period, we are back to normal, in fact doing better than 2019. Despite having two big cricket events, it is a good season for us.”

Ronojoy Chakraborty, Head-Programming, Sony YAY!, mentioned, “This festive season, each new narrative and character are handpicked to suit the ever-dynamic palate of Indian kids and our goal is to curate a wholesome experience of their favourite characters at one destination.”

The channel announces its much-awaited festive line-up of fresh content and new shows. The line-up brings the biggest addition to the ever-expanding universe of YAY! toons when YAY! becomes the new abode for kids’ most favourite and the popular show of the decade - Oggy and the Cockroaches. After a huge success of the first season, the second season of Sony YAY!’s category-first original show Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah will take the festive celebrations a notch higher. The channel will also introduce young fans to the brand new series Haste Raho Henry.

The channel began its festive content line-up with fresh episodes of the popular show Obocchama-Kun. The show follows the life of a naughty, rich boy who brings a laughter riot with quirky adventures for the young viewers. Later this month, another naughty prankster, Henry will make his debut on the channel with a new show Haste Raho Henry. Honey Bunny fans also will get to watch fresh episodes of Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal with 5 new movies of the iconic feline duo which will take kids on magical, mystical and fun-filled adventures. The channel will also bring Paap-O-Meter movies and new episodes of kids’ favourite ghost comedy Paap-O-Meter.

