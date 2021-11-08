T20 WC: Star India records cumulative reach of 238 million viewership till last week

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan recorded a reach of 167 million, making it the most viewed T20I match

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, one of the most awaited tournaments of the year, has registered a cumulative reach of 238* million till last week (qualifiers + first 12 games of Super 12 stage), official broadcaster Star India network has said.

“From edge-of-the-seat thrillers, exciting clashes to surprise packages, the opening stage, dominated by the high-octane India-Pakistan encounter, had its fair share of twists and turns, keeping viewers and fans hooked onto the action. The overall consumption reached an astounding 47 billion minutes (qualifiers + first 12 games of Super 12 stage),”the broadcaster said.

With a reach of 167 million*, the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on October 24th, an event that saw the arch-rivals meet at an ICC tournament after two years, is now the most viewed T20I match, exceeding the previous high–India-West Indies 2016 ICC World T20 semi-finals, Star said.

“The India-Pakistan match has created history by clocking a record reach of 167 million viewers, making it the most viewed T20I match till date. We have continually strived to grow the audience base for marquee Cricket and this record is a testament to our efforts across high-decibel campaigns, enhanced storytelling, dedicated regional programming, and consumer innovations. There's no doubt that the result of the match and India's exit from the tournament disappointed fans but the record viewership displays the unique power of Cricket to engage audiences at an unprecedented scale,” said a Star India spokesperson.

Event Match Date AMA(000s) Reach (Mn) ICC T20 WC - 2021 Super 12 IND/PAK 24-Oct-21 78 167 Past benchmark: Top 5 matches WT20 - 2016 Ind/WI Semi Final 31-Mar-16 60 136 WT20 - 2016 Super 10 - Ind/Aus 27-Mar-16 57 131 WT20 - 2016 Super 10 - Ind/Ban 23-Mar-16 45 113 WT20 - 2016 Super 10 - Ind/Pak 19-Mar-16 54 112 WT20 - 2016 Super 10 - Ind/NZ 15-Mar-16 34 94

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 began with the ‘Live the Game’ campaign anthem, created by Star Sports in association with ICC. Highlighting cricket as a sport that transcends boundaries, with fans across the globe, the campaign captured the attention and infused joy, and togetherness with the fiercest competition. Captivating and building on the hype of the marquee tournament, the broadcaster announced a complete revamp of design and technology and the debut of industry-first broadcast innovations ahead of the Super 12 stage.

