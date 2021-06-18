Sun TV leads across markets, Star Plus tops HSM: BARC Week 23

Sun TV continued to lead the top ten channels list across markets with 3009.25 (000s) AMA followed by Star plus on the second spot with 2949.14 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav bagged the third spot with 2557.07 (000s) AMA.

Meanwhile, Sony Sab, Star Maa, and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spot with 2423.0, 2357.63, and 1714.68 (000s) AMA respectively. Furthermore, Colors, Zee Telugu, Sony Pal, Dhinchaak bagged seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots respectively with 1590.6, 1590.58, 1506.75, and 1471.92 (000s) AMA.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In the HSM, Star Plus led the top five channels list in week 23. The channel registered 2861.7 (000s) AMA followed by Star Utsav on the second slot with 2543.26 (000s) AMA and Sony Sab on third spot with 2353.74 (000s) AMA. Colors Rishtey and Colors bagged fourth and the fifth slot with 1705.67 (000s) AMA and 1567.76 (000s) AMA respectively.

South

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 3002.88 (000s) AMA followed by STAR Maa on second spot with 2301.04 (000s) AMA and Zee Telugu with 1554.06 (000s) AMA stood at number three. STAR Vijay with 1353.58 (000s) AMA and ETV Telugu with 1300.63 (000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth place respectively.

