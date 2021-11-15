Star Sports signs nine broadcast sponsors for upcoming India vs NZ series

Broadcaster Star Sports is all set for the international home season 2021-22 in which India will play four Tests, 14 T20s, and 3 ODIs in India between November 17, 2021,- June 19, 22 against New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

The broadcaster has roped in nine broadcast sponsors for the upcoming Paytm India vs NZ match, which will be played in Jaipur on November 17. The official broadcaster of the match signed five co-presenting sponsors including Byju’s, Dream11, Maruti Suzuki, Kamla Pasand and Dhani and four associate sponsors like Aakash, MakeMyTrip, WhitehatJr and Great Learning. In the India vs NZ series, both teams will play three T20 matches on November 17, 19 and 21 whereas two test matches will be played on November 25 and December 3.

The broadcaster has also launched its first promo of #Believeinblue on the weekend.

According to the BCCI press note, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India is set to play 3 T20Is starting from November 17, 2021. India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

The Committee also picked the India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour scheduled to start from November 23, 2021, in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour. The squad comprises Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

