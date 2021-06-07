Star rakes in moolah from World Test Championship

Relegated to the background by ODI and T20 formats, the Test format has managed to attract sponsors' interest after a long time, thanks to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the championship, has managed to rope in 15+ sponsors for the inaugural WTC Final despite a subdued ad market.



The sports broadcaster has named 12 sponsors which include Byjus, Dream 11, Cars24, ThumsUp, Skoda, MRF, Cred, PolicyBazaar, Pharmeasy, PaisaBazaar, Niyo Solutions, and Ultratech. Dream 11, Byju’s, Thums Up, and Cars24 are co-presenting sponsors while the remaining brands are associate sponsors. Apart from sponsors, the broadcaster has also attracted advertisers like Kia, Renault, Unacademy, Apple, Dell, and TVS. The broadcaster has seen demand across traditional as well as new age categories ranging from Edutech, Gaming, Online Payments, and Financial services to Auto and ancillaries, Construction, Durables, and Handsets.



As per market estimates, the sponsors are paying Rs 2.5 lakh per 10 seconds while spot buyers are forking out Rs 2.8 lakh per 10 seconds. The broadcaster could end up with an estimated revenue of Rs 90-92 crore if all the ad spots are consumed. There is no certainty on how much ad inventory will be consumed in a Test match since the game might also wrap up within five days.



“The World Test Championship is a marquee property for Star India, and the recent promotional film launch just adds to the anticipation of the fans and advertisers alike. The opportunity of India being throned as the World Champion and being the first team in the World to win across all formats has attracted advertisers across categories. Our broadcast across five languages at prime time is set to captivate the heart of every fan and leverage the high appeal of the country to see how India fares in this historic face-off,” said Star Sports EVP Anil Jayaraj.



The broadcaster is hoping that the WTC final is likely to be the most-watched Test game as live cricket is all set to return after the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Secondly, the timing of the final also suits the Indian viewers since the match will air between 3 pm -10.30 pm. A significant part of the match falls in the evening prime-time slot which is when the TV viewership is at its peak.



Another factor that is going in favour of the WTC final is the fact that the first three days of the match will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. With most people holed up in their homes due to pandemic-related restrictions, the weekend viewership might be a boon for the property.

To have the widest possible reach, the event will be broadcast across five languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The first-ever World Test Championship final will be held from 18-22nd June at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The broadcaster has launched an ad blitz to promote the WTC final. The promotional film captures the essence of Team India’s journey to the finale and the excitement around this momentous Test match amongst fans of the Indian team.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)