Star Plus topples Sun TV in Week 24: BARC

Star Plus replaced Sun TV as the most-watched pay-TV channel in week 24 across genres (All India 2+) as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India weekly data.

The channel registered 3071.82 (000s) AMA. Sun TV on the other hand grabbed the second spot this week with 2852.29 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the third spot with 2447.1 (000s) AMA.

Meanwhile, Sony Sab, Star Utsav, and Colors bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots with 2418.53(000s) AMA, 2281.24 (000s) AMA, and 1637.14 (000s) AMA respectively. Furthermore, Star Vijay, Colors RIshtey, Zee Telugu, and Sony Pal bagged seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 11621.37, 1571.6, 1522.79, and 1486.83 (000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In the HSM, Star Plus led the top five channels list this week as well. The channel registered 2982.36 (000s) AMA followed by Sony Sab on the second slot with 2349.57 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav on third spot with 2264.83 (000s) AMA. Colors and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and the fifth slot with 1615.86 (000s) AMA and 1560.52 (000s) AMA respectively.



South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2846.51 (000s) AMA followed by STAR Maa on second spot with 2380.98 (000s) AMA and Star Vijay with 1614.35 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1491.68 (000s) AMA and ETV Telugu with 1339.05 (000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth place respectively.

