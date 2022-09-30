Star Plus to air fiction shows on all seven days of the week from 2nd Oct

The channel said that this fresh content approach is a step towards breaking the norm and introducing new and improved ways of screening content on television

India's top Hindi GEC Star Plus has decided to extend its fiction programming line-up to seven days a week starting 2nd October. In 2020, the channel had extended its fiction line-up to six days a week.

In a statement, the channel said that this fresh content approach is a step towards breaking the norm and introducing new and improved ways of screening content on television.

"We understand the pulse of our viewers and continue to bring best-in-class entertainment to them. Our shows and iconic characters enjoy immense popularity and fans want to engage more with our stories and characters and what better way to do so than have seven-day programming," a Star Plus spokesperson said.

All the primetime shows on the channel which have been airing six days a week will now reach the viewers seven days of the week, these include 'Anupama', 'Imlie', 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', 'Banni Chow Home Delivery', 'Pandya Store', 'Rajjo', and 'Anandibaa Aur Emily'.

