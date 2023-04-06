Our shows are largely driven by strong consumer insights: Kevin Vaz
Vaz, Disney Star Head – Network Entertainment Channels, spoke to e4m on Star Plus completing 150 weeks in the leadership position, the Sunday programming strategy, advertisers’ response and more
Disney Star's Hindi General Entertainment channel (GEC) Star Plus completed 150 weeks in the leadership position last week.
According to BARC data, the channel has maintained leadership in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) U, MF 15+, weekly GRP, 7PHGEC, week 18, 2020 to week 7' 2023 and week 9 '23 to week 12 '23.
Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, spoke to exchange4media on the channel’s 150 weeks of leadership. According to Vaz, the success can be attributed to the unwavering support and loyalty of viewers, who are the guiding force for the channel's content strategy.
'By analysing consumer behaviour and preferences, we are able to create relatable and authentic stories that resonate strongly with Hindi-speaking audiences. Our characters are not just relatable but also aspirational, creating a deep connection with viewers daily," said Vaz.
Last October, the channel decided to extend its fiction programming line-up to seven days a week. Earlier, it was six days a week.
As per Vaz, the strategy was to serve the entertainment needs of viewers. "There was an existing demand amongst fans for the continuity of our shows all through the week. Our shows and characters enjoy popularity and fans want to engage more with our stories and characters – what better way to do this than have seven-day programming. Sunday programming has become a natural part of viewers’ routine through the week. They have shown increased stickiness to primetime, along with a doubling in Sunday primetime ratings."
The move was a clear indication that the channel’s focus currently was on fiction programming. Asked about non-fiction shows, Vaz said, "The content we offer is determined by our viewers, and we are constantly receptive to incorporating new content styles."
The focus has always been on showcasing journeys of strong women who have overcomed several obstacles, he added.
"These aspirations are relatable and inspiring to viewers today. Our constant endeavour has been to incorporate both relatable and motivational elements into our content, making viewers feel they can achieve their dreams too."
Vaz also highlighted that on any given week, Star Plus has leadership in a minimum 7 out of 10 slots in the category and so the success cannot be attributed to one show alone. "It is the love for the characters across stories along with the variety we bring that has kept viewers tuned into Star Plus. ‘Anupama’ has been the top show in the category for 120 weeks and ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is the second biggest show for close to 80 weeks."
Not sharing much on the impact on the channel’s ad rates, Vaz said, "Our priority has been to provide viewers with top-notch content that they can enjoy daily, with commercial success following naturally."
He further said that the advertisers are happy with the success. "Brands continue to recognize the distinct advantage that they get through a deep association with Star Plus in achieving their business outcomes. A wide spectrum of categories, including Food & Beverages, personal care, home care, Automobiles, BFSI and E-commerce, has been consistent in using Star Plus as their leading advertising destination."
Speaking about the new line-up, Vaz informed us there were several concepts that the channel was working on. "Our choice and selection of which shows to green light have been largely driven by the strong consumer insights we gather from the markets."
News 1st is becoming News 1st Kannada
BARC will start monitoring the channel afresh from April 1 due to the name change
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:33 PM | 1 min read
News 1st has been renamed as News 1st Kannada
Due to the name change, BARC will start monitoring the channel afresh from April 1st.
During the changeover, ratings for News 1st Kannada will be temporarily paused.
This pause will be for a period of 6-8 weeks starting April 1st, 2023.
Post 6-8 weeks, ratings will resume like before.
Kerala HC dismisses AIDCF's writs in NTO 3.0 case
The federation had challenged the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has dismissed writs filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order regarding the provisioning of TV channels.
In February, the HC had asked AIDCF to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week.
The hearing was reserved for March 7.
AIDCF members and broadcasters reached an agreement over NTO 3.0 with the cable operators agreeing to sing the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer.
The case in the Kerala HC, however, was still ongoing.
Digitas India wins EquBot’s digital and media mandate
Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for the AI platform’s audience
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
EquBot, an AI investment platform, has chosen Digitas India to manage its digital and media activities.
Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for EquBot's diverse audience, developing the digital interface and generating marketing qualified leads via communication and paid media.
Speaking about the partnership, Subhra Tripathy, Managing Director (Institutional Solutions) at EquBot said: "AI is a key tool in the hands of asset managers to gain competitive advantage - be it for alpha generation, research, or cost reduction; and we remain singularly focussed on delivering these. As a technology company, we understand the importance of leveraging digital technologies to enhance client experience and reach a wider audience. We are glad to work with Digitas India and we believe their expertise in digital strategy and execution will help create engaging customer experiences which will drive growth in our business."
Commenting on the association, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to support EquBot, widely regarded as a global leader in applying AI and Machine Learning to investment, with their growth plans across the world. Our goal will be to help drive business outcomes for their index and SaaS offerings."
Disney Star reaches an agreement with cable TV operators
Star’s entertainment and sports channels will now be included in the base bouquets of the cable operators
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star has reportedly arrived at an agreement with cable TV providers Hathway Digital, DEN Networks and GTPL for inclusion of its entertainment and sports channels in their base bouquets.
According to a report in a leading business site, the three MSOs, which are backed by Reliance Industries, had said they would remove Disney Star's channels from their base bouquets from April 1 because of an increase in bouquet rates.
"Disney Star and MSOs have finally found a working arrangement,” the report stated quoting a senior cable TV executive at one of the MSO companies.
It said officials aware of the matter have said that the MSOs will now come out with revised channel packages.
The MSOs and the broadcasters have been at loggerheads over the latter's decision to hike the price of their channel bouquets under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0.
Shubhranshu Singh of Tata Motors joins ENBA jury panel
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Shubhranshu Singh, Vice-President, Marketing, Domestic and IB, CVBU (Commercial Vehicles Business Unit), Tata Motors has joined the 15th ENBA jury.
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield. He has also served as Executive Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Sports, at Star TV Network for more than four years.
Singh was also Marketing Director, India and South Asia, at Visa, where he led brand management, communication development, activation and client marketing for three years.
Before joining Visa, Singh was with Diageo as the National Head, Customer Marketing. He joined Diageo from Unilever, where he was Marketing Manager, Household Care.
Singh had started his career with Unilever as Area Sales Manager in 1999. He joined Seranova Inc as Business Development Manager. He later handled the role of Business Development Manager at HCL Perot Systems and was Director, Business Development, at Syntel.
Singh is a BE in Electronics and Communications from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, and MBA in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
15th ENBA : Barnik Chitran Maitra joins jury board
Maitra is the Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little India & South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:45 PM | 2 min read
Barnik Chitran Maitra- Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia has joined the jury board of 15th ENBA.
Maitra is the Managing Partner of Arthur D Little, India and South Asia and is responsible for ensuring a pre-eminent position for the firm in the region. He is also responsible for building Arthur D Little’s global competence centres in India for Artificial Intelligence, Research and Graphics. With over two decades of experience, has a proven track record of leadership ability and is also a technology expert, Silicon Valley investor, board advisor, published author and a renowned speaker at global fora.
Prior to joining Arthur D Little, Maitra was a long-standing Partner at McKinsey & Company. During his 14 years at McKinsey, among other things, he led the India Strategy & Corporate Finance practice, oversaw advisory for several multinationals, and served as part of the founding team that expanded McKinsey’s global footprint in Asia and Africa.
He counsels CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and principal investors, invests in early-stage technology start-ups, and serves on the boards of several non-profits. His expertise in helping leading Indian companies globalize their businesses and advising governments on technology, innovation and job creation informs all his work.. Passionate about contributing to nation building in India, Barnik participated in the creation of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and co-edited & contributed to the bestseller Reimagining India: Unlocking the potential of Asia's next superpower, published by Simon & Schuster (2014).
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
RDB Group’s Co-Promoter Vinod Dugar joins ENBA jury
The jury meet will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:25 PM | 1 min read
Vinod Dugar, Co-Promoter of the RDB Group, which is one of the emerging business conglomerates in India, has joined this year's ENBA jury panel.
Dugar has over 20 years of experience in diversified businesses. The RDB Group has interests in Real Estate & Infrastructure, High Voltage Transmission Tower Manufacturing, Tobacco, Bulk Packaging Solutions, Automobiles Marketing, Education, Healthcare and Transport &Logistics.The RDB Group has a Pan India presence with all the necessary infrastructure, manpower, and finance. The group has a workforce of over 5000 employees.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India. Arora, a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India. He is also the chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).
