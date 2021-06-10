Star Plus replaces Star Utsav to lead in Hindi GEC overall market: BARC week 22

As per the weekly data, Sony Entertainment Television‘s dance reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 4' enters the top five shows' list in both urban and overall markets

Star Plus led the Hindi GEC overall market (Urban+Rural) by replacing Star Utsav in week 22, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India weekly data. Moreover, among the top five programs this week, Sony Entertainment Television‘s dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 enters the top five shows' list in both urban and overall markets.

Hindi GEC (Urban+ Rural)

Star Plus replaced Star Utsav to lead the top ten channels' list in Hindi GEC (U+R) in week 22. The channel registered 2887.36 (000s) AMA followed by Star Utsav on the second spot with 2825.54 (000s) AMA and Sony Sab on the third spot with 2487.15 (000s) AMA. Colors Rishtey and Sony Pal bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1582.14 (000s) AMA and 1537.02 (000s) AMA respectively.

Star Utsav’s 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' led the list of top five programs with 13339 (000s)AMA followed by Star Plus’ show Anupama on the second slot, Imli on third and Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Mein' on the fourth spot with 13114, 12067 and 11966(000s) AMA respectively. Meanwhile, Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 4 bagged the fifth spot this week with 9872(000s)AMA.

Hindi GEC (Rural)

Star Utsav continued to lead the rural market with 2017.55 (000s) AMA followed by Colors Rishety on the second slot with 1134.63 (000s) AMA and Sony Pal in the third slot with 993.01(000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Zee Anmol and Star Plus stood in the fourth and fifth slots with 979.07(000s) AMA and 944.35 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the rural market, Star Utsav’s 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' bagged the first spot in the top five programs with 9547 (000s) AMA followed by Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai on second spot with 5368 (000s) AMA and Zee Anmol’s 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' on the third with 5219 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Star Utsav's other show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' bagged the fourth spot with 4338 (000s) AMA and Star Plus’ Imli on fifth spot with 4246 (000s) AMA

Hindi GEC (Urban)

Star Plus has maintained its leading position in the Urban market with 1943.01 (000s) AMA followed by Sony Sab at the second slot with 1686.69 (000s) AMA and Colors on the third spot with 1013.78 (000s) AMA. Sony Entertainment Television and Star Utsav bagged fourth and fifth spots with 919.24 (000s) AMA and 808 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the top five programs this week, Star Plus’s 'Anupamaa' bagged the first position with 9273 (000s) AMA followed by channels another shows 'Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meii' and 'Imili' on second and third slot with 7842 and 7821 (000s)AMA respectively. Sony SAB bagged the fourth spot with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' with 7009 (000s) AMA, while Sony Entertainment Television (SET)’s Super Dancer Chapter 4 stood at fifth position with 6709 (000s) AMA.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)