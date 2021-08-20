Star Plus maintains lead position in HSM and across genres: BARC week 32

As per the weekly data, Sun TV bagged the first spot in the South market

Star Plus continued to lead across genres in week 32, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The channel registered 2747.77 (000s) AMA. Sun TV grabbed the second spot this week with 2710.62 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the third spot with 2701.4 (000s) AMA.

Additionally, Colors bagged the fourth spot with 2148.01 (000s) AMA, and Star Utsav stood on number five with 2126.96 (000s) AMA. Sony Sab, Star Vijay, Zee Telugu, and Zee Kannada grabbed sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively with 2100.79 (000s) AMA, 2050.11 (000s) AMA, 1686.78(000s) AMA, and 1620.01 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Zee Anmol stood at number ten with 1565.1(000s) AMA.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week as well with 2653.83 (000s) AMA, followed by Star Utsav on the second spot with 2120.49 (000s) AMA and Star Colors on the third spot with 2110.45 (000s) AMA. Sony SAB and Zee Anmol bagged fourth and fifth spots with 2048.45 (000s) AMA and 1558.68 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2703.77 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2636.6 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 2047.11 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1654.35 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1608.43 (000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

