Star Plus maintains lead position across genres: BARC week 27

In HSM, Star Utsav bagged the second spot, and Colors Rishety entered the top five list

Star Plus continued to dominate the list of top 10 channels across genres (All India 2+), according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Week 27 data. The channel registered 2991.78 (000s) AMA. Sun TV maintained its second spot with 2708.61 (000s) AMA, followed by Star Maa on the third spot with 2438.17 (000s) AMA.

Star Utsav, Sony SAB, and Colors bagged fourth, fifth and sixth spots with 2218.31 (000s) AMA, 2140.85 (000s) AMA, and 1990.56 (000s) AMA, respectively. Star Vijay, Colors Rishtey, Zee Telugu, and Sony Pal, bagged seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 1841.54, 1584.8, 1572.44, and 1545.81(000s) AMA, respectively.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week with 2887.18 (000s) AMA, followed by Star Utsav on the second spot with 2204.11 (000s) AMA and Sony SAB on the third spot with 2084.65 (000s) AMA. Colors and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and fifth slots with 1962.79 (000s) AMA and 1575.58 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2702.35 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2368.93(000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 1834.54 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1543.87 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1382.02 (000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

