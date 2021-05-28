Star Plus maintains top spot in urban market: BARC week 20

As per the weekly data, Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Me, Imli, Anupamaa, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 made to the top 5 shows' list

Star Utsav continued to dominate overall (U+R) and rural, whereas Star Plus continued leading in urban in week 20, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

Among the top five programs in the urban market, four spots taken by Star Plus’ fiction shows - Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Me, Imli, Anupamaa, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Similarly, in the overall market, Star Plus' shows dominated the list, whereas two shows of Star Utsav grabbed the maximum spots in rural.

Hindi GEC (Urban+ Rural)

In week 20, Star Utsav continued to lead the top ten channel list in Hindi GEC (U+R). The channel registered 3030.21 (000s) AMA followed by Star Plus on the second spot with 2556.53(000s) AMA and Sony Sab on the third spot with 2189.17(000s) AMA. Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1554.06 (000s) AMA and 1435.66 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the top programs' list of this week, Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leads the list with 14982 (000s)AMA followed by Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Mein on the second spot with 12766 (000s) AMA. Star Plus’ Imli and Anupamaa stood on the third and fourth spot with 12552 and 11452 (000s) AMA respectively. The channel’s other show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 bagged the fifth spot with 9667 (000s) AMA.

Hindi GEC (Rural)

Star Utsav continued to lead the rural market too with 2146.61 (000s) AMA followed by Zee Anmol on the second slot with 1052.62 (000s) AMA and Colors Rishtey in the third slot with 1021.54(000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Sony Pal and Star Plus stood in the fourth and fifth slots with 995.73 (000s) AMA and 812.3 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the rural market, Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged the first spot in the top five programs with 10815 (000s) AMA followed by Zee Anmol’s Tujhse Hai Raabta and Kundali Bhagya on the second and third spot with 5346 (000s)AMA and 4892 (000s)AMA respectively. Meanwhile, Star Utsav’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Star Pus’ Imli and bagged fourth and fifth slots with 4520 (000s)AMA and 4510 (000s) AMA respectively.

Hindi GEC (Urban)

Star Plus has maintained its leading position in the Urban market with 1744.23(000s) AMA followed by Sony Sab at the second slot with 1480.44 and Colors on the third spot with 932.34. Star Utsav and Sony Entertainment Television bagged fourth and fifth spots with 883.6 (000s) AMA and 823.51 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the top five programs' list this week, Star Plus’s Ghum Hai kisi key Pyaar Meii bagged the first position with 8390 (000s)AMA followed by channels another shows Anupamaa and Imili on second and third slot with 8371 and 8043 (000s) AMA respectively. The channels another show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 bagged the fourth spot with 6402 (000s) AMA whereas Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma bagged the fifth spot with 6165 (000s)AMA,

