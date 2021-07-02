SPSN puts together ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ films to cheer Indian contingent at Olympic

As the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 gathers momentum with only 20 days to the start of one of the most prestigious events in the globe, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), along with many luminaries from diverse fields, undertakes a ‘Best Wishes Initiative’ to rally the support of the nation for the Indian contingent.

SPSN has collaborated with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as well as eminent personalities and joining the brigade are Kiren Rijiju, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs and Sports; General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff and Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee; and NP Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, along with Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher, Yuvraj Singh, Boman Irani, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha , Johnny Lever, Ali Fazal, Adille Sumariwala, Arshad Warsi, Pullela Gopichand, Vijender Singh, Anjali Bhagwat, Parth Jindal, Harsha Bhogle, Sudha Murthy, Shankar Mahadevan, Anurag Basu, and many more to catalyze the Olympics momentum in the nation for the landmark event.

SPSN has put together a series of ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ films on air and on their social media platforms which have been led by these eminent personalities sending their best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ campaign has been conceptualized and created in-house by the SPSN team.

