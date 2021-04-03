Sports minister Kiren Rijiju backs Sony's 2020 Olympic campaign

As the countdown to the Olympics Games 2020 gathers pace, Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has joined hands with official broadcasters Sony Pictures Sports Network in support of the Indian athletes with their ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ campaign.

The minister filmed the campaign at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium with Sony Pictures Sports Network, the official broadcast partner of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, to provide the last-mile inspiration for the athletes representing the country.

The film with the central theme of ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ will feature the sports minister encouraging the entire Indian contingent to win accolades and also aims to ensure the country is aware about the athletes representing them.

Sony Pictures Sports Network has embarked on the real countdown to build a greater identity for several athletes who are a part of the contingent but don’t enjoy high familiarity amongst the audiences. The sports broadcaster is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the country is aware of its athletes who would be representing the country a few months from now.

"Tokyo Olympic can be beginning of a new era for Indian sports. I'm happy to be part of the campaign #HumHongeKamyaab with @SonySportsIndia. Govt will provide full support to make Olympic journey a memorable one for every athlete. Let's suport our Indian Team for the Tokyo Olympic!" Rijiju said in a Tweet.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)