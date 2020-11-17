Sony SAB encourages audiences to ‘un-gender’ their dreams with its new campaign

Taking its ideology of bringing light-hearted and progressive content to the audience, Sony SAB has unveiled a new campaign around the thought ‘Sapno Ka Koi Gender Nahi Hota’ for its new show ‘Kaatelal & Sons’.

The campaign features a music video that challenges deep-rooted gender stereotypes with a message ‘Khol Dimaag Ka Shutter’. The video, starring show’s protagonists Jiya Shankar and Megha Chakraborty, is set to a foot-tapping number composed by Mayur Jumani who also features in it. The catchy lyrics of ‘Khol Dimaag Ka Shutter’ takes a cheeky spin to question clichéd notions of gender biases in careers and job roles.

Speaking about the concept of the campaign, Vaishali Sharma, Head - Marketing & Communications, Sony SAB, shared, “The thought behind the campaign was very simple: to bring alive the concept that dreams and work have no gender and one shouldn’t hold themselves back. This is really the centre aspect of the concept of the show which we have taken forward. It comes from the very strong brand philosophy of being a light-hearted channel which is very progressive and which tells stories which gives hopes and happiness to people. Hence we took this aspect of ‘Sapno Ka Koi Gender Nai Hota’ and built the entire campaign on that concept. Through this video, we are encouraging people to think differently and acknowledge that work and dreams don't have any gender. We are encouraging everyone to un-gender their dreams.”

The new show is inspired by a real story of two sisters who took up their father’s business of running a local men’s hair salon when adversity strikes.

Sharma added, “One of the objectives of the campaign is to generate conversation around this and engage the audience and henceforth bring their views. Our digital initiatives are driving those conversations forward.”

The channel is already airing promos of the show on TV channels, apart from the music video, as part of this campaign. Also, they plan to put videos with characters on digital and will continue to engage with people online.

The campaign will see a 360-degree integrated marketing outreach through print, digital, outdoor, and a strategic promotional plan with Paytm and Big Bazaar. A strong digital plan is in place to promote the show and a focused influencer outreach to spotlight the music video – Khol Dimaag Ka Shutter.

Speaking on the media mix, Sharma informed, “We have a healthy media mix. We are in the television business and our objective is to drive eyeballs back to the TV channel. Because of the nature of the medium, as it's a two-way process and an audio-visual medium, we use digital particularly for very specific targeting. Also, there is a 360-degree marketing plan which includes different media as well. It's a combination of both new and traditional media.”

She further added, “There has been a significant spend on digital in the last one year and that has significantly increased in the last few months due to Covid. We also spend a decent amount on outdoor and print.”

When asked about the details of the marketing budget, Sharma said there is no formula for an increase or decrease in the spends. “If there is a need, we do go out cost effectively and construct our plans,” she said.