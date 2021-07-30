Sony ropes in 7 sponsors for India tour of England

Pan Bahar, Byju’s, Mahindra Sports Utility Vehicles, Kent Mineral RO, Fogg, UltraTech Cement and Pharmeasy are the ones who have come on board

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 6:58 PM
Official broadcaster of the India Tour of England, Sony Pictures Sports Network, has signed seven sponsors for the Test series. The five-match series will begin on August 4, 2021 at 2.30 pm. It will be aired on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Six channels. 


The network has roped in Pan Bahar, Byju’s and Mahindra Sports Utility Vehicles as co-presenting sponsors. Kent Mineral RO has come on-board as extraa innings presenting sponsor. The network also has three associate sponsors, Fogg, UltraTech Cement and Pharmeasy. 


The series will be telecast in four languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. 

