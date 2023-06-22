Taking a hit: Why has BCCI slashed lead sponsorship price by 40%?
The cricket board seems to be in correction mode after two abrupt exits of previous lead sponsors - Byju’s and Oppo
After two back-to-back exits of its previous lead sponsors-edtech major Byju’s and Chinese mobile brand Oppo-the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has reportedly slashed its lead sponsorship price by a whopping 40 per cent for the upcoming contract.
Media reports citing the latest tender document for lead sponsorship (Jersey partner) say that the BCCI has kept the base price for each bilateral match at domestic turf at Rs 3 crore. For the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) matches, the base price is merely Rs 1 crore. Byju's, which was the BCCI’s lead sponsor till March this year, was paying a whopping more–₹5.07 crore for each match played in India and ₹1.56 crore per match for ICC and ACC tournaments. Oppo was also shelling out almost a similar amount.
It is noteworthy that Oppo bagged the jersey sponsorship deal in March 2017 for five years at Rs 1,076 crore. However, after realizing that the deal was unviable, the brand made an exit by transferring its sponsorship rights to Byju's in 2019. BYJU’s also exited midway, giving rise to speculations that the BCCI’s sponsorships are unviable.
However, experts expressed surprise over the revised price, especially since it has come at a time when the India economy is in far better shape and marketing spends have started going up after a muted growth in the last couple of quarters.
Several media planners e4m spoke to call it a “price correction” and “rationalization” by the world’s richest cricket body.
“The current base price is a far more realistic number as against the earlier one. With BCCI baring multiple categories from bidding for the position, this base price seems to be the correct number to go ahead with,” says Jigar Rambhia, COO of Sporjo.
Rambhia added, “Besides, a lot of new-age brands aren't advertising due to the funding winter, so it may not be very easy to get a brand at this amount.”
While Byju’s and Oppo could not be reached for comments, experts feel that both the companies were paying “over the top '' which was not feasible in the long term.
“Byju’s was paying an obscene amount of money, therefore the BCCI will have to make some adjustments. Even the company prior to Byjus' overpaid. A correction is required given the current market conditions,” several media planners pointed out.
“Volatile market conditions in the post-pandemic world, inflation, funding winters and gloom in the tech sector further deteriorated the sponsorship scene,” a startup head said.
Cheers among prospective sponsors
The development has energized the prospective sponsors as the new price band is far more affordable than the past.
“Lead sponsor rights could be a great opportunity for brands to create long-term value,” a senior executive from a leading startup said.
It is noteworthy that in the fresh tender document, the BCCI has banned companies involved in betting, crypto-currency, tobacco and real-money gaming organizations from bidding for these rights. Some brands from these categories have been sponsoring cricket, thanks to VC fundings.
Open internet presents immense opportunities to marketers: Rahul Singh, The Trade Desk
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, spoke extensively on the opportunities in the Open Internet
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 1:27 PM | 2 min read
The untapped potential and endless possibilities that the open internet presents are still underestimated. With deep industry insights and strategic vision, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, revealed some secrets to unlocking success in this ever-evolving landscape at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition. Singh was speaking on the topic ‘Opportunity in the Open internet’.
Singh highlighted the potential of the open internet and how The Trade Desk, demand side platform, helps marketers buy media intelligently and emphasised the importance of data & technology.
He cited a Kantar research in collaboration with The Trade Desk, which states that over 50% of digital media time in India is spent on the open internet. "It is about 10 hours a day, and still the ad dollars are not towards it. They're still being spent on the walled gardens, which should not be the case. There is this opportunity that marketers can leverage to reach out to these consumers," he noted.
He emphasised on how the various channels within the open internet, such as streaming services, music platforms, podcasts, and online gaming, can be prime opportunities for marketers to reach their target audiences.
Three strategies were presented for advertisers by Singh in his address. The first involved leveraging multiple channels to capture consumers' attention during their nonlinear purchase journey. He stressed on the importance of delivering a consistent message across different channels. Singh said “On moving from one channel to five channels, there's an incremental ROI of 25% that some of the brands are getting. All of this happens if you keep the customer at the centre of everything."
The second strategy focused on premium video content, particularly on brand-safe platforms like OTT, known for high brand recall. The third strategy emphasized activating and enriching first-party data to personalize campaigns and engage consumers more effectively.
Throughout the presentation, Singh emphasized on customer centrality in marketing strategies, highlighting the value of a single view of the customer and precision targeting of households and individuals. He also shared his thoughts on the role of machine learning and data-driven decision-making in maximizing marketing effectiveness.
In conclusion, there are immense opportunities presented by the open internet for advertisers. Singh reiterated how by adopting these strategies and prioritizing customer-centric approaches, marketers can tap into the potential of the open internet and connect with consumers in a more meaningful and targeted manner.
Jos Alukkas campaign enters second phase; new TVC on HUID awareness in India released
Earlier Jos Alukkas had launched a slew of programs including an HUID Exchange Fest
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:21 AM | 2 min read
Jos Alukkas, one of South India's leading Jewellery groups, has entered into the second phase of HUID campaign after the central government had made the six digit hallmarking mandatory a couple of months ago. As part of the campaign, Jos Alukkas has become the first jewellery group in the country to release a TV commercial on HUID awareness. The Kerala based jewellery group also conducted an exchange fest for exchanging old gold jewellery with new HUID hallmarked jewellery. Hundreds of people daily benefits Jos Alukkas Exchange Offer to change their old ornaments into HUID marked new jewellery.
“India is a country where lakhs of people buy gold ornaments every day. But unfortunately, only three percent of them have awareness about HUID. Jos Alukkas HUID Fest has become a grand success. Jos Alukkas has hugely invested in the HUID awareness programs. We are taking this as a mission’’ says Jos Alukka, Chairman of Jos Alukkas Group.
Earlier, Jos Alukkas had launched a slew of programs including an HUID Exchange Fest soon after the Centre made HUID mandatory in gold jewellery in a bid to ensure quality and transparency along with fighting unethical practices in the market.
Being the first jewellery group which introduced and sold BIS-916 hallmarked gold jewellery, Jos Alukkas has already hallmarked 100 percent of its gold stock with the six-digit Alphanumeric Unique Identification Code (HUID).
HUID Fest, first step of Jos Alukkas’s different campaigns associated with HUID awareness program has created a new sensation in the jewellery industry. Jos Alukkas only sells HUID-marked gold.
The ongoing Exchange Fest offers customers a fantastic opportunity to exchange old Gold jewellery with new HUID inscribed Gold jewellery. This Exchange Fest has also announced attractive offers for exchanging old jewellery.
With HUID, everyone will be able to directly access and track the purity, weight and source of the Gold Jewellery. Jos Alukkas has introduced massive plans for the HUID campaign. The campaign is focused on the ethos that ‘HUID gives you Courage’.
BCCI sets base price for national lead sponsor rights at Rs 350 cr: Report
The board reportedly released a tender on June 14 for the national team lead sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 8:58 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly set the base price for national lead sponsor rights at Rs 350 crore.
According to a news report, BCCI has set the base price for bilateral matches featuring India at Rs 3 crore per match and Rs 1 crore per match for International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The BCCI released a tender on June 14 for the national team lead sponsor. The tender will reportedly be available for purchase until June 26.
Cryptocurrency, tobacco and real-money gaming companies have been reportedly barred from bidding.
WhatsApp partners with Anushka Sharma to highlight new privacy features
The brand has partnered with Sharma to launch a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces - women’s restrooms - in malls across Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 6:07 PM | 3 min read
WhatsApp has launched new privacy features and partnered with Anushka Sharma to highlight them.
“New research from YouGov commissioned by WhatsApp reveals the power of a private message, as almost three quarters of women across the world (73%) and 68% of women in India say they would open up about their struggles if a friend reached out to them in private. WhatsApp believes everyone should have a safe space to communicate with their family and friends, and so to encourage women to check in on each other privately, has partnered with actor Anushka Sharma to launch a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces - women’s restrooms - in malls across Delhi,” the brand shared.
A message will appear on the restroom mirror when triggered by motion, alongside a QR code that offers suggestions for checking in via a private WhatsApp message. Afterwards, the message vanishes without a trace, just like a Disappearing Message on WhatsApp.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Actor, Anushka Sharma, said, “Women don’t always feel safe to speak up about issues they’re facing, however they tend to open up with a friend who reaches out to them, privately. I’ve partnered with WhatsApp to drive awareness around the importance of having a secure space for women to confide in others and how a private conversation can be empowering for women to speak up and seek help when their safety and well-being might be at risk. I truly feel it is important to check in on a friend, colleague, loved one, especially if you haven’t heard from them in a while and that one private message can be a lifeline. I am happy to be a part of this campaign that can be a safe space for women to open up.”
Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, said, “At WhatsApp, we believe protecting users’ personal conversations with their family and friends is the most important type of privacy we can give them. We’re thrilled to add two new privacy-first features that further strengthen and add to WhatsApp’s built-in layers of protection to offer users a safe space to have their most private conversations. Through the series of mirrored messages, we’re spreading the word on the importance of checking in on a friend or a loved one, encouraging women to reach out and support each other to speak up. We hope it helps start important conversations on WhatsApp, which always start with a single private message.”
To coincide with the launch, Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new privacy feature, Silence Unknown Callers, which helps to screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for greater control over your calls. We’re also rolling out Privacy Checkup, a step-by-step feature that guides you through the important privacy settings on WhatsApp and helps you choose the right level of protection, all in one place.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds signs NTR Jr as its brand ambassador
NTR Jr reflects the core values of the group i.e., trust, transparency, and excellence with his affable and grounded persona, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 5:38 PM | 2 min read
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has signed actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. also known as NTR Jr. as its newest brand ambassador. NTR Jr. will be featured in the upcoming consumer campaigns of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
A prolific actor and a pan-India mass superstar attracting global attention, NTR Jr. reflects the core values of the group i.e., trust, transparency, and excellence with his affable and grounded persona, the company said.
The second innings of NTR Jr. as the brand’s ambassador will make Malabar Gold & Diamonds 30th anniversary even more glittering. Signing the super-star is in line with the group’s aim to further expand its customer base and build a stronger consumer-connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region as well as across India and around the world, they said further.
Speaking about the association, NTR Jr. shared, “I am happy to be associated once again with Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Apart from being one of the most trusted jewellery brands, they are actively showcasing Indian designs, art & culture at the global stage. Their customer-centric promises and ESG initiatives have established their leadership in the industry. I see great synergy between the values I believe in and what the brand stands for.”
Commenting on associating with NTR Jr., MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “We are excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. He has emerged as a one of the widely admired movie stars in India across regions. His outstanding filmography underlines his command over the crafts of acting. He is an actor par excellence and his impressive personality will further elevate our brand proposition. We had an amazing association in the past with NTR Jr. and the revival of the relation will help accelerate the acceptance of the brand globally in our ambition to be the no. 1 global jewellery retailer. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to offering our valued customers excellence in transparency, jewellery variety and craftsmanship along with world-class jewellery shopping experience”.
Smriti Mandhana extends partnership with Baseline Ventures
The cricketer signed with Baseline in 2017
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 4:37 PM | 3 min read
Sports marketing agency, Baseline Ventures, have signed a multi-year extension to continue exclusively representing leading Indian cricketer, Smriti Mandhana. Smriti, who signed with Baseline in 2017, has expressed her satisfaction with Baseline's representation and has decided to continue their successful partnership.
Since joining forces with Baseline, Smriti has witnessed remarkable growth in her endorsements, sponsorships, and brand value. Baseline Ventures' expertise and efforts have resulted in securing valuable partnerships with renowned brands such as Hero MotoCorp, Red Bull, Nike, Gulf Oil, Wrangler, Hyundai, Leela Hotels and at the last count is representing more than 15 brands as brand ambassador as part of multi-year deals. These collaborations have not only strengthened Smriti ‘s brand image but have also contributed significantly to her success both on and off the field. In addition, Smriti will be a part of the recently launched Baseline Foundation as she wants to lend support in helping upcoming young athletes across different sports.
Smriti’s brand value has grown steadily over the past few years. Two months back, Smriti was ranked among the top 10 female athletes in the world in terms of sponsorship value and was ranked among the most marketable athletes on the planet. She was the only Indian female athlete to make the cut among the global top 10 according to a recent study released by Sportico and KORE. This remarkable achievement showcases the global recognition and appeal that Mandhana has garnered till date. Furthermore, her social media engagement remains the highest among female athletes in India, demonstrating her immense popularity and influence across various platforms. She also became the highest paid female cricketer when the Royal Challengers Bangalore bought her for INR 3.4 crore in the WPL.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the continued partnership, Smriti Mandhana stated, "I am extremely delighted to extend my association with Baseline Ventures. Over the years, Baseline has played a pivotal role in expanding my brand presence and securing valuable endorsements. Their commitment and professionalism have been unparalleled, and I am confident that together we will achieve even greater heights."
Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director of Baseline Ventures also expressed his delight regarding the agreement extension, stating, "Smriti has been exceptional both on and off the field. Her remarkable talent, dedication, and influential presence have attracted numerous top brands. The brands have all signed long-term deals & most of them have even renewed with her which is testament to how much value she brings to the brands and how well she has nurtured each partnership. We are proud to have Smriti as part of our family and look forward to further strengthening her brand and creating more impactful opportunities together."
As Smriti Mandhana continues to dominate the cricketing world and inspire millions with her achievements, Baseline Ventures remains committed to supporting her journey and maximizing her potential as a global icon.
Suniel Shetty appoints Branquila Brand Ventures to handle his brand & businesses
This is the first time that Shetty has got an agency on board
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 1:56 PM | 2 min read
Suniel Shetty, one of the most established faces in the Indian Film Industry, has today announced his collaboration with Branquila Brand Ventures, the integrated brand management agency founded by Sandeep Dahiya. Effective immediately, Branquila Brand Ventures assumes responsibility for managing Suniel Shetty's brand and businesses across multiple avenues. This is the first time that Suniel Shetty has got an agency on-board, to not only strengthen and scale-up existing ventures but also explore newer avenues, across categories, and across platforms.
Talking about the collaboration, Suniel Shetty said, "Sandeep brings with him two key ingredients for unlocking future growth – experience across categories & imagination beyond compare. It’s a rare combo, and I am excited to have him on-board to explore newer avenues, as well as to propel the existing ones.” He further added, “I strongly believe in ethical growth, and doing things differently. I am glad that we’ve got great alignment with him there as well.”
Sandeep Dahiya, Founder & CEO of Branquila Brand Ventures, commented, “Anna Suniel Shetty is an industry in himself, and it’s an honour to work with him across multiple ventures to curate, create and collaborate on new and novel ideas.” He further stated, “Mr. Shetty’s acute understanding of the key aspects of business, is hard to match – not just within the industry, but outside it as well. We look forward to collectively breaking newer frontiers.”
The collaboration promises exciting ideas and collaborations in the rapidly evolving entertainment and brand management landscape.
