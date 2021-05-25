Sidharth Network to premiere blockbuster movies to mark Odia festival of Rajo

The movies will be aired between June 13 and 16

Updated: May 25, 2021 1:26 PM
Sidharth Network which recently launched its 3 channels Sidharth Bhakti, SIdharth TV and Sidharth Gold brings a fresh flavour of entertainment for the regional television viewers to the Odia festival of Rajo. Sidharth TV which is the General Entertainment Channel of the network will air 4 blockbuster high budget movies as World Television Premiere consecutively from June 13th to June 16th 2021.

Incidentally, it was the promoter of SIdharth Network group Mr Agarwal who had first brought this festival on to a reality show platform way back in 2013 and has again done the same in 2021 by launching Raja Sundari which is already being telecast on Sidharth TV.

Sidharth TV has gone a step forward by doing World Television Premieres consecutively these 4 days, which can be called a Rajo Bonanza for the viewer.

 

