NKN Media to launch Tamil Movie/Music channel in UAE

The channel will go on air from July 1, 2021, and will be available on Du and Etisalat 

Updated: May 24, 2021 10:26 AM
NKN Media- a 360-degree communication agency based in India with global offices in Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, and Colombo, is soon launching a Tamil movie and music channel in UAE. 

The channel will go live from July 1, 2021, and will be available on Du and Etisalat.  

NKN media group’s Chief Operating Office- Global Revenue at NKN Media FZC, Abdul Majid Khan, made the announcement on his Linkedin.  

The group launched its first Infotainment Channel in UAE last year on November 18, 2020. Recently, the group was also appointed as an exclusive ad sales partner by Republic TV in the UAE Region. 

