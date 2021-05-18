Sidharth TV Network to launch 4th channel in Odisha

The Odisha TV industry is emerging as the key market in the television industry, according to the latest 'India TV Universe Estimates 2020' released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). The data also indicated that Odisha is the third market to witness double-digit growth in TV households after Bihar/Jharkhand and Assam/NorthEast, as compared to other Hindi-speaking markets.

Sidharth TV Network, owned by Sitaram Agarwal, has launched three channels recently in the Odisha market - Sidharth Bhakti (devotional), Sidharth TV (GEC), and Sidharth Gold (Movie and music channel).

As per the latest BARC India's TV Universe Estimates 2020, Odisha witnessed a growth of 13% in TV households, resulting in an overall increase in viewership as well. Hence the broadcasters are now capitalising on the opportunity by expanding their presence in the Odisha market. The group also plans to launch another channel by end of 2021.

“Odisha already has four Odia GECs and with the arrival of Sidharth TV, the number of GECs has gone up to five, which is rare for any regional market. Also, other national players are poised to launch Odia GEC and have started the groundwork for the same,” shared Debi Prasad Padhi, DGM Marketing and part of content team and client servicing.

Padhi added, “TV viewing has shown a spike since last year's lockdown and TV viewing pattern has undergone changes suggesting the viewer search for more entertainment. We are treating the Odia viewer to new dimensions and flavours of entertainment in this period with the launch of these channels, as most people are staying home.”

The network has started airing 21 hours of original content in a week and is going to add seven more hours of original content soon. It has also launched two reality shows on Sidharth TV - ‘Mun Be Namita Agrawal Hebi’ and ‘Raja Sundari,’ and two fiction shows – ‘Aparajita’ and ‘Mangula Kanya.’

The network also plans to air 500 new film songs for the viewers through the music programs ‘Jalsha’ and ‘This is Maya Re Baya’ along with the premiere of over 100 Jatras (Plays), each having a 5-hour content. The viewers will also get to enjoy the World Television Premiere of over 50 movies on its general entertainment channel.

The group’s channels will be competing with the existing channels like Tarang, Zee Sarthak, Alankar, Colors Odia and Tarang Music which are also the top five channels in the market as the BARC India data shows.

“On Sidharth TV, we are bringing content with a different flavour and that will be our USP in the GEC market. Our prime focus is to raise the content quality bar in regional content and make it available to all TG,” shared Padhi.

Though the channels were launched in the middle of the pandemic, the network is optimistic about its success. The network shared that the response from many local and national clients has been overwhelming. A few national and local clients have already associated with us with their reality shows.

The industry experts believe that the increase in TV households is positive for the industry as it creates room for higher monetization, especially for free-to-air channels targeting rural markets, where the expansion has been higher than the urban markets. But one can't expect any market-specific benefit, as none of these markets hold more than 2-3% share of viewership and hence advertising.

