SET’s Indian Idol enters top five programs' list: BARC week 19

According to BARC data, Star Plus’ 'Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Me' leads in both urban and overall markets

Disney-Star Network’s Star Utsav and Star Plus continued to lead in week 19, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. Star Utsav continued to lead the overall and rural market, whereas Star Plus led the urban market.

Star Plus’ popular drama 'Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Me' topped the list of top five programs in both overall and urban markets, whereas 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' on Star Utsav led the rural market.

Hindi GEC (Urban+ Rural)

In week 1, Star Utsav continued to lead the top ten channel list in Hindi GEC (U+R). The channel registered 2908.9 (000s)AMA followed by Star Plus on the second spot with 2489.01(000s)AMA and Sony Sab on the third spot with 2217.87(000s)AMA. Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey bagged fourth and fifth spots with 1827.57 (000s) AMA and 1576.69 (000s)AMA respectively.

In the top program list of this week, Star Plus’ show 'Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Mein' led the list with 12948 (000s) AMA followed by Star Utsav’s 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' on the second spot with 12793 (000s) AMA. Star Plus’ 'Imli' and 'Anupamaa' stood on the third and fourth spot with 12480 and 11444 (000s) AMA respectively. The channel’s other show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' bagged the fifth spot with 9500 (000s) AMA.

Hindi GEC (Rural)

Star Utsav continued to lead the rural market too with 2061.88 (000s) AMA followed by Sony Pal on the second slot with 1230.71 (000s)AMA and Zee Anmol in the third slot with 1198.01 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Colors Rishtey and Dangal stood in the fourth and fifth slots with 1142.49 (000s)AMA and 854.08 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the rural market, Star Utsav’s 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' bagged the first spot in the top five programs with 9071 (000s)AMA followed by Zee Anmol’s 'Kundali Bhagya' and 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' on the second and third spot with 6003 (000s)AMA and 5666 (000s)AMA respectively. Meanwhile, Star Pus’ 'Imli' and Star Utsav’s 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and bagged fourth and fifth slots with 4581 (000s)AMA and 4562 (000s)AMA respectively.

Hindi GEC (Urban)

Star Plus has maintained its leading position in the Urban market with 1663.53(000s)AMA followed by Sony Sab at the second slot with 1515.51 and Colors on the third spot with 947.17. Sony Entertainment Television and Star Utsav bagged fourth and fifth spots with 897.93 (000s) AMA and 847.02 (000s) AMA respectively.

In the top five programs this week, Star Plus’s Ghum Hai kisi key Pyaar Meii bagged the first position with 8412 (000s)AMA followed by channels another shows Anupamaa and Imili on second and third slot with 8166 and 7899 (000s) AMA respectively. Sony Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka OOltah Chashma bagged the fourth spot with 6763(000s)AMA, whereas SET show 'Indian Idol' bagged fifth slot with 6429 (000s)AMA .

