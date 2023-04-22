Seedhi Baat to feature Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at 9 PM tonight
The episode will see the Union Minister talk about issues related to same-sex marriage and the uniform civil code
Aaj Tak’s popular talk show Seedhi Baat will host the 34th Cabinet Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Kiren Rijiju. The show will be aired at 9pm tonight.
The episode will see the Union Minister talk about issues related to same-sex marriage and the uniform civil code. He will also be seen talking about the allegations levelled against the Prime Minister by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
It was in February this year that we first reported that Aaj Tak’s popular show Seedhi Baat will make a comeback in a new avatar.
The show is currently being hosted by Senior Journalist and Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, Sudhir Chaudhary.
Prior to this, veteran journalist Prabhu Chawla and Aaj Tak’s Senior News Anchor Shweta Singh have also hosted this show. Over the years, 'Seedhi Baat' has carved a distinct identity for itself across politics, business and entertainment.
Zee initiates talks with creditors to expedite Sony merger: Report
The broadcaster has reportedly offered to repay the Rs 1.49 billion loan to IDBI Bank in tranches
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has reportedly initiated talks with its creditors over the settlement of dues and debts to expedite its merger with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony).
The broadcaster has reportedly offered to repay in tranches the Rs 1.49 billion loan to IDBI Bank, one of the creditors that had moved an insolvency plea against the company.
Zee's founders are reportedly also in separate talks with Axis Bank Lts, JC Flowers & Co's asset reconstruction unit to settle dues worth Rs 400 million to their respective entities.
Just last month, Zee paid back dues to IndusInd Bank which had objected to the merger. Many other creditors have been approaching bankruptcy court, demanding that the network settle their dues.
With the repayments out of the way, Zee can merge with Sony to create a media goliath worth $10 billion.
When you're at the pole position, you're able to command a premium: Nina Elavia Jaipuria
Jaipuria, Head-Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, shares that the kids category is still under-indexed and a lot needs to change
By Sonam Saini | Apr 20, 2023 9:13 AM | 5 min read
Viacom18 kids franchise Nickelodeon is gearing up for the summer season. The channel recently announced two new IPs, Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family on Nick and Kanha –Morpankh Samrat on Sonic, along with its new summer line-up.
The network claims that Nickelodeon enjoys a cumulative share of 31 per cent within the genre, with Nick leading the category for nine consecutive years. In terms of ad revenue share in the kids category, the franchise stands at 36 per cent. The category contributes around Rs 400- 450 crore to the overall TV AdEx pie.
According to Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, the total TV viewership for the kids genre (2+) was around 6-7% a few years ago and remains the same now. Even among kids, it was 13%-14%, and this has not altered.
Talking about how the channel keeps the kids interested in its content despite there being so many options available with them to watch content on multiple platforms, Jaipuria says that despite the fragmentation and choices that children have today, they realise that the content given on the kids genre or on Nickelodeon is tailored for them. “We have continued to generate content that will intrigue and entertain them, and they know exactly where to go if they are bored. Also, repetition in the kids genre is extremely important. This is because of two reasons-one is of course that animation has a very short shelf life and is evergreen. However, the more kids hear the narrative, the more soothing it becomes for them. As a result, they return.”
Jaipuria believes that it's more important that kids consume content anywhere they want, hence they are making it available across platforms. “While we are available on Nickelodeon, we are also available on other platforms if they do not wish to come for appointment viewing. For instance, they can watch us on Voot Kids, as well as other online platforms. So, it's about wanting to immerse yourself in the beloved characters. And therefore, in my opinion, cord-cutting is here to stay, as are devices, small screens and big screens. But the truth is that when kids get home from school, they want to watch TV.”
Jaipuria doesn't believe in a debate about TV vs Digital. “I believe there is a '&' approach here that states that the heart of what we do is to create these lovely characters and tell these fantastic stories. Kids are welcome to come in and watch them whenever they want.”
According to Pitch Madison Advertising Report, the genre contributes Rs 450-500 crore to the overall TV AdEx. Jaipuria, however, believes that the genre is extremely under-indexed. “It's not even 2 per cent. It was 0 per cent earlier but we have come a long way to take it to 2 per cent.”
“The channel (Nickelodeon) leads the ad revenue share in the category at 36% which means that we get a lot more than what we are delivering in terms of GRPs. But there is a lot to change. There is this certain threshold that advertisers want to pay us for. Also, we are a reach medium and a frequency builder, and how much you want to spend on the frequency medium is also what goes into creating that media plan.”
While the network is still in the process of closing sponsors for its upcoming new IPs, Jaipuria shared that they are selling inventory for the summer line-up as a franchise. "On the channel, advertisers normally come as a whole for summer. So it's not like they come for just a specific show unlike GEC where advertisers want to spend on one specific show. Hence, the channel is sold as a channel and not as a slot."
Speaking on the ad rates she said, "I would love to get far more because we have a reach higher than a lot of other genres but we don't get paid what we deserve. But like I said, over the years, and because I've seen the space grow, of course, we've moved into a trajectory where advertisers are now willing to pay us good money, but not the best."
She further added, "Also when you're at the pole position, you're able to command a premium, and you're able to command far more than what you deserve. Because you have proved yourself at the pole position year after year, advertisers just know there's going to be a delivery here. We are the highest reach franchise anyway. So the pole position helps to get the premium and advertisers are willing to pay extra for leading channels."
This is the first time the network has decided to air a series for kids on other channels within the network. Jaipuria refused to share the channel names but hinted that they might air it on the network's Hindi GEC channels as well.
"The subject matter is such that it is conducive to family viewing, I just think that it is a far more relatable topic. And rather than being passive viewers, parents and grandparents will actually become captive viewers of the subject. We believe that the way we've curated the stories and the way we're telling the stories are authentic. It will help us to create a certain bond with families. And I think, anyway, GEC is all about family viewing, we all come together and watch on the big screen. So I think that while it will work on kids channels, it will work equally well on GECs."
Starting April 24, 2023, ‘Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family’ will be aired from Monday to Friday at 12 noon on Nickelodeon. ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samrat’ will be aired from May-end on Sonic.
TV18 Broadcast records Rs 1,406 crore revenue in Q4FY23
The company's profit was Rs 20 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 6:49 PM | 2 min read
TV18 Broadcast has recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 1,406 crore in Q4FY23. This is a 6% decline compared to Rs 1,496 crore consolidated revenue the company reported in Q4FY22. The revenue was Rs 1823 crore in the last quarter.
The company registered a decline in profit to Rs 20 crore in the Q4FY23, as compared to Rs 221 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The profit in the previous quarter was Rs 38 crore.
Meanwhile, Network18 Media and Investments reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,484 crore in the Q4FY23 quarter as compared to Rs 1,621 crore recorded in Q4FY22. This is a decline of 8%.
Network18 Media reported a net loss of Rs 36.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, as compared to a net profit of Rs 61.85 crore in the same quarter last year.
Talking about the financials, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of TV18, said: “Viacom18’s strategic partnership with some of the biggest names in the media space is a great news for the Company. With talent, resources, and technological capabilities at its disposal, it has the potential to change the narrative of India’s M&E landscape. We are heartened by the operating performance of our business this year which has delivered significant progress across verticals. We are excited to begin the new fiscal on a positive note, with an endeavor to translate this operating success into a strong financial performance.”
Marquee football events have always attracted brands: Rajesh Kaul, SPN
Kaul, CRO – Distribution & Intl. Sales and Business Head – Sports at Sony Pictures Networks India, tells us about the network's plans for football in light of its renewed association with UEFA
By Sonam Saini | Apr 18, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
Sony Sports Network recently announced the extension of its collaboration with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe.
According to the reports, the broadcaster renewed the deal for around Rs 400 crore. As part of the deal, it has acquired the exclusive media rights for all the UEFA National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028 and will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 & 2028, along with its European Qualifiers and Friendly Matches.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, believes that there is a high affinity in India for international football competitions involving national teams and premium club football which is evident in the exponential growth of football ratings both on the network’s sports channels & SonyLIV.
In a chat with exchange4media, Kaul spoke about Sony Sports Network’s UEFA association, the relevance of football for the network, brand associations with football events and the network’s plans for the Asian Games.
“These major football competitions also help in increasing the fan following of individual players, which eventually positively impacts viewership of these international football properties. Over the years, the UEFA Champions League and European leagues like the Bundesliga have developed a strong following among football core viewers, which we expect to grow even more in the coming years. Average Impressions for the LIVE matches of Euro 2020 were more than 3 times that of Euro 2016 and we are positive that EUFA EURO 2024 will further break viewership records in India next year,” he asserted.
While speaking about the importance of football for the network, Kaul said that the sport has always been a big focus area for the network since the inception of its sports channels.
He said, “We have always gone after the rights for marquee football events, and we have over 2500 hours of LIVE football action this year. This includes the broadcast of thrilling matches of the UEFA Champions Leagues, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers, UEFA Youth League, International Friendlies, Emirates FA Cup, Bundesliga, Roshn Saudi League, Hero Super Cup, DFB Pokal and more. Sony Sports Network has been the home to the biggest club football tournament in the world, UEFA Champions League, and we will continue the momentum to grow its viewership.”
While football is growing, cricket still continues to dominate the sports space in terms of ad spends and sponsorship. Kaul said that marquee football events like the UEFA EUROs have always attracted brands who want to be associated with premium events.
He shared that during UEFA EURO 2020 they had over 65 brands associated with the network for the tournament across linear and digital platforms.
“European football leagues are also drawing interest now for example UCL continues to attract advertisers, even though matches start late at night in India, who are looking at selling premium products and services targeted especially at the young audiences in Urban markets from categories like Mobile handsets, Automobiles and FMCG (for specific products).”
As part of the six-year deal with the European football association, Sony Sports Network will now showcase over 1300 football matches across its channels. The network will live telecast two editions of UEFA EUROs which is among the top international football events in the world. “We will look to reiterate the success of UEFA EURO 2020 which broke viewership records of previous editions on our sports channels & SonyLIV.”
On the network side, he shared that Sony Sports Network is all set for the Asian Games. “The huge success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have given us a boost for the 2022 Asian Games scheduled to take place this year. We have a robust sports portfolio and have added marquee properties to it over the last year. We have acquired the broadcast rights of Roland Garros and the US Open, becoming home to three out of the four Grand Slams in India. We have also invested in some home-grown leagues like Prime Volleyball League, Ultimate Kho Kho League, and more.”
Docu on Aaj Tak & Doordarshan to show glimpses of new India, PM Modi’s tribute to martyrs
The two-part documentary is named "धरोहर भारत की- पुनरुत्थान की कहानी"
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 2:01 PM | 2 min read
A documentary "धरोहर भारत की- पुनरुत्थान की कहानी", whose promo has been released, will showcase the history of national heritage sites such as Jallianwala Bagh, Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Somnath, India Gate, Sabarmati Ashram, Statue of Unity, their conservation stories, as well as the contributions of patriots. It will also depict the past and present of war memorials.
History, archaeology and heritage enthusiasts are going to have a great treat. The special documentary on Aaj Tak and the public broadcaster Doordarshan, will showcase the revival of Indian civilization and the grandeur of ancient culture. This two-episode documentary is titled "धरोहर भारत की- पुनरुत्थान की कहानी"
Glimpses of the new India will be shown
This documentary will be shown on Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on 'Aaj Tak'. The documentary will showcase India's cultural aspects. The most special thing is that the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be seen in this documentary. This two-part documentary showcases the preservation of India's cultural symbols, the reconstruction of ancient civilization's grandeur, and the honor of freedom fighters. It will highlight how all these are being done.
The promo has been released
धरोहर भारत की- पुनरुत्थान की कहानी - The promo that has come out showcases the history of national heritage sites like Jallianwala Bagh, Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Somnath, India Gate, Sabarmati Ashram, Statue of Unity and their preservation, the contribution of patriots, and the past and present of war memorials. In the promo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also seen, who says, "When a National War Memorial is built today, every family feels satisfied. They say that their ancestors sacrificed their lives for the country. My country does not forget them, and still remembers them today."
The documentary will showcase Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's efforts to preserve the country's heritage and build national monuments. It will provide a glimpse of the Prime Minister's vision for the construction of new national iconic sites.
Watch the promo here
Senior journalist Shamsher Singh set to join upcoming news channel
The channel will be backed by a big business house
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 11:37 AM | 1 min read
Senior TV journalist Shamsher Singh and former Managing Editor of Hindi news channel 'Bharat24' is all set to helm an upcoming news channel.
As per sources, the name of the channel will be unveiled in the coming days and the new channel will be backed by a big business house.
It may be noted that before joining 'Bharat 24', Shamsher Singh was serving as the Managing Editor of Zee Media's Hindi news channel 'Zee Hindustan'. Prior to that he was associated with 'Republic Bharat'. He has also served stints at India TV and India News.
Singh started his career with 'Aaj Tak' and served a 16 year long stint at the channel. He is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for 'on the spot' reporting. Apart from this, he has also been awarded the Dilip Singh Journalism Award in the past for his remarkable contribution in the field of journalism.
Punit Goenka settles alleged insider trading violation case with Sebi
The MD and CEO of ZEEL has paid Rs 50.7 lakh as settlement fee to Sebi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has settled a case of alleged violation of insider trading norms by paying Rs 50.7 lakh settlement fee to Sebi, media networks have reported.
As per Sebi, the proceedings against Goenka have been disposed of.
The regulator had found that Goenka had failed to put in place enough internal controls for identifying unpublished price-sensitive information.
