Senior journalist Prabhu Chawla is back with his popular show Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak

Chawla was recently appointed as the Editorial Consultant for TVTN.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 3, 2021 3:07 PM
Seedhi Baat

Senior journalist Prabhu Chawla is back with his popular show Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak. It must be mentioned that Chawla was recently appointed as the Editorial Consultant for TVTN. He was earlier Group Editorial Director and Editor of India Today (Languages). He is also the Editorial Director of the New Indian Express and Sunday Standard.

Over the years Seedhi Baat has become the go to platform for leading names across politics, business and entertainment. With Chawla back as the host, his fans will get a chance to watch him in his quintessential style once again.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Aaj tak Prabhu chawla Seedhi baat
Show comments
You May Also Like
partho

Could not have manipulated ratings, was not the whole and sole of BARC: Partho Dasgupta
3 days ago

TV

MIB directs DTH players to clear dues to get fresh licence
3 days ago

TV

Sony Pictures Network India reports jump in net profit to Rs 975.97 cr in FY20
3 days ago