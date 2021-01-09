Seedhi Baat with Prabhu Chawla will be back on Aaj Tak from Jan 16

Updated: Jan 9, 2021 1:43 PM
Seedhi Baat

Popular show Seedhi Baat will be back on Aaj Tak from Jan 16, 8.30 PM.

Senior journalist Prabhu Chawla will be back as the host of the show. It must be mentioned that Chawla was recently appointed as the Editorial Consultant for TVTN. He was earlier Group Editorial Director and Editor of India Today (Languages). He is also the Editorial Director of the New Indian Express and Sunday Standard.

Over the years Seedhi Baat has become the go to platform for leading names across politics, business and entertainment. With Chawla back as the host, his fans will get a chance to watch him in his quintessential style once again.

