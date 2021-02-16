PTC Punjabi kickstarts Comedy Hour with two new shows

‘Ji Janaab’ and ‘Family Guest House’ will be aired back to back from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Monday to Thursday

From 15th February 2021, PTC Punjabi is all set to launch two brand new comedy shows ‘Ji Janaab’ and ‘Family Guest House’. The channel will telecast both of these shows back to back from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM Monday to Thursday.

Talking about the two shows MD and President PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan says, “We constantly try to take feedback from our viewers on what they want to see. Overwhelming demand in these troubled times was to get some comic relief and a few smiles. We decided to cater to this serious demand of comedy on PTC PUNJABI”

The brand new shows ‘Ji Janaab’ and ‘Family Guest House ’, which would cater to all the age groups with an innovative style of entertainment. The show ‘Ji Janaab’ will portray a series of misadventures in the life of cops with all the ups and downs, and how the Tingra Khurd Thanaa’s cops handle it all well.

While the cop’s perceived imagery with audiences is of tough and harsh officers, it’s only the inner side and more humane side of these officers which comes to the fore in ‘Ji Janaab’.

Under the direction and production of Gurpreet Chahal, the talented star cast will take the audience for a new Sitcom ride which will be telecasted at 8:30PM on PTC Punjabi. The cast of the show includes: Gurpreet Makkna, Shahbaz Bajwa, Balwinder Dhaliwal, Harwinder Singh, Neet Mahal, Pawan Singh, and Gurjant Singh.

The maker of ‘Angrez’ and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, Rajiv Dhingra has joined hands with PTC Punjabi to create the next comic satire. The second show ‘Family Guest House’ to be telecasted on PTC Punjabi at 9:00PM, is an intriguing family comedy in which Mr. and Mrs. Sidhu are all in confusion to run their Family Guest House, along with their sister in law.

Despite all the humor-filled clashes of the Sidhu family, they open up a guest house which turns into a comedy club. Apart from these two main leads, other hilarious characters including the staff and guests of Family Guest House will bring the comical situation to life. The show’s star cast includes-Jimmy Rampal, Vibha Bhagat, Shezali Sharma, Kulvir Sony, and Bharat Bharial.

The language of comedy will broaden its horizon now, with the release of the two shows ‘Ji Janaab’ and ‘Family Guest House’ with which PTC Punjabi promised to make the prime time the best family time filled with humour and fun elements.

