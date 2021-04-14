PTC Network to launch ‘Hollywood in Punjabi’

The network will now air iconic Hollywood movies in Punjabi on PTC Gold and PTC Punjabi from April 14

PTC Network will be launching ‘Hollywood in Punjabi’ to air iconic Hollywood films on PTC Gold and PTC Punjabi in Punjabi language from 14th April 2021.

The entertainment level is going to rise up when the Punjabi’s will get to enjoy their favourite superheroes speak in Punjabi language. The Movie blockbusters keep going on PTC Network which is thoroughly enjoyed by the audiences and now a new twist is about to come as amazing Hollywood films like ‘Spiderman’, ‘Stuart Little’, ‘Jumanji’ and many more will be telecasted in Punjabi language.

“We are glad to bring the best of Hollywood to Punjabi viewers who could not enjoy these movies earlier due to the language barrier. As part of our commitment to bring the best of entertainment to Punjabis, this is merely another step”-says Rabindra Narayan – MD & President of PTC Network.

The Punjabi version of super hit Hollywood blockbusters will be started from 14th April on PTC Gold with the film ‘Spider- Man’ at 7:30 PM. In the same way ‘Spiderman’ will come on PTC Punjabi at 8 PM on 17th April. The films will get telecast for the audience across 7 continents. Earlier also PTC has experimented by dubbing famous Hollywood movie ‘300’ which received a huge response.

Continuing with the streak, now PTC Gold and PTC Punjabi will showcase one film every fortnight under ‘Hollywood in Punjabi’ which will be a regular property on these channels. Selected popular Hollywood films will be seen which will have repeat telecast just in case the audience missed it only on PTC Gold and PTC Punjabi every fortnight.

PTC Network always experiments with the content to bring up the best and unique things for its viewers.

