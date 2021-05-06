&flix announces exciting lineup for May

Summer’s here and so are the holidays! It’s that time of the year again when the young and the old unite for some much-needed entertainment for the famjam! However, if you’re thinking of breaking a sweat by heading out and playing ball with friends or settling for a fun outdoor extravaganza with family, then we suggest you rethink your plans. As the heat’s slowly setting in, there is nothing better than staying indoors, cranking up the cooler, sipping some freshly prepared lemonade and watching Hollywood’s biggest hits of fun family features with “Flix Summer Time” all through May only on &flix. #LeapForth into an exciting world with a bunch of emojis, angry birds and friendly monsters and kickstart your mornings on a high as the destination of the biggest Hollywood hits brings back-to-back blockbusters airing everyday starting 11:30 AM onwards.

&flix gives you a plenty number of reasons to buckle in at home for a summer filled with surprises. Ever heard of the scariest monsters of your dreams looking for a place to relax and hang their boots? Well, now you do as Hotel Transylvania, a safe place for monsters, ghouls and goblins can finally take a break from terrorising folks in this animated family comedy franchise. Starring an ensemble cast led by the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, and Selena Gomez this monster movie is just what you need for a lazy summer afternoon. The life of an emoji is beyond what you can imagine as you step into the world of these yellow blobs in The Emoji Movie and watch your favourite emoticons come to life. Find your spot on the couch and follow closely the adventures of The Amazing Spiderman or stand strong with earths mightiest heroes in Avengers Infinity War. The choice is yours. From a space trip in Zathura: A Space Adventure to hauling ghosts and saving the day in Ghostbusters, there’s magic and fun bonanzas brewing all through May only on &flix

Bliss is not in being ignorant during these times, hence we urge you to stay in, stay safe and stay tuned to a summer slam of Hollywood hits with ‘Flix Summer Time’ this May on &flix

