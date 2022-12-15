Prasar Bharati invites applications for 65th e-auction of vacant MPEG-2 slots
The process is to be tentatively held on December 19, 2022
The public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish on a pro-rata basis for the period 24.12.2022 to 31.03.2023 through the 65th e- auction.
The process is to be tentatively held on December 19, 2022.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of I&B and companies holding valid permission from the MIB will be allowed to participate in the e-auction for the allocation of DD Free Dish slots. International Public Broadcasters licensed by the Ministry of I&B can also participate in e-auctions.
The e-auction will be held bucket-wise starting with the one having the highest reserve price i.e from Bucket ‘A’ and will progressively go down in the order of reserve price. The participation fee is Rs 1.50 crore.
For Bucket A, which comprises all movie (Hindi) Channels, the starting pro-rata reserve price is Rs 6.22 crore, Bucket R1 for Devotional (Spiritual/AAYUSH Channels) is Rs 5.36 crore, Bucket A+ for All GEC (Hindi) Channels is Rs 4.32 crore, Bucket B for all music (Hindi) Channels, Sports (Hindi) Channels, GEC (Bhojpuri), Movies (Bhojpuri) and Teleshopping (Hindi) channels is Rs 2.98 crore, Bucket C comprising News & Current Affairs (Hindi) Channels, News & Current Affairs (English) and News & Current Affairs (Punjabi) Channels is Rs 2.69 crore, and Bucket D for all other remaining Genre (Language) Channels is Rs 1.89 crore.
Already showing content of national interest, say TV channels; MIB asks for proof
The samples have to be submitted by the end of this week, officials from leading news channels have told e4m
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 13, 2022 2:37 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has asked private TV channels to submit details of ‘public service’ programmes aired in ‘national interest’ in the month of November as proof of their claims that news channels telecast enough public service content throughout the year.
The samples have to be submitted by the end of this week, officials from leading news channels have told e4m.
News channels during a meeting with MIB last Friday stated that they aired enough public service content throughout the year and hence the “30-min per day public-service content” obligation introduced by the ministry last month would be a burden on them at a time when the news broadcast industry was facing many challenges.
The MIB had then indicated that adherence to this mandate would be “voluntary”.
“We have been asked to show that we indeed run 15 hours of programming in the national interest in a month. Our teams are compiling the details, which will be submitted to the MIB in a day or two,” a TV channel official said, requesting anonymity.
Most channels are planning to include as samples their shows and debates on China and Pakistan. “Of course, these debates are of national interest. Besides, we will include our programmes based on drought, floods, health and science,” said another official from a leading media group.
Based on TV channels' responses, the I&B ministry is supposed to come up with a detailed advisory by next week. Channels may be asked to follow the advisory by January 1, 2023.
India has close to 900 TV channels, including regional, entertainment, sports and devotional genres. The country’s enormous TV universe of 900 million individuals continues to grow and is set to achieve a future scale of 1,300 million on the back of rapid economic growth.
The issue
On November 9, for the first time ever, all private TV channels available in India were mandated to run 30-minute daily programmes of national importance and social relevance as part of their new service obligation. A guideline in this regard was stipulated in the new uplinking-downlinking rules prescribed by the information & broadcasting (I&B) ministry on November 9.
Public service programmes included those related to education and the spread of literacy, agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, welfare of women, the welfare of the weaker sections of society, protection of the environment and cultural heritage, and national integration.
MIB’s response awaited
e4m has sought a response on the matter from MIB secretary Apurva Chandra. His response is awaited.
Ex-BARC CEO Sunil Lulla summoned by CBI, lawyer calls allegations 'totally false'
Lulla's lawyer categorically told e4m that Lulla's 'conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures'
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 11:33 AM | 1 min read
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a summons to Sunil Lulla, accusing him of rating manipulation and arbitrary business decisions during his tenure as the CEO of BARC, say reports.
exchange4media reached out to Lulla's lawyer who responded with a statement: "Mr. Sunil Lulla has been a high integrity professional in his entire career and has an unblemished track record. His conduct has been as per BARC policies & procedures and all the allegations made against him are totally false. We have complete faith in the rule of law and the Hon'ble courts.”
Lulla has been charged under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 465 ( Punishment for forgery), Section 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and Section 477 (Fraudulently destroying or defacing, or attempting to destroy or deface, or secreting, a will, etc.).
Apart from forgery (Section 465), all the other allegations come under non-bailable offences.
The matter will be brought up for hearing on December 15, 2022, in the CBI court.
ABP News adjudged ‘Most Popular Hindi News Channel’
ABP News won the award second year in a row at 22nd ITA Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 6:47 PM | 2 min read
For the second year in a row, ABP News has won the ‘Most Popular Hindi News Channel’ award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards event held in Mumbai. The award was presented by Shashi Ranjan, Chairman & Managing Director, GR8 Entertainment Ltd., and renowned actress Mahima Chaudhry.
ABP News anchors Rubika Liyaquat and Akhilesh Anand also won individual awards at the ceremony. Rubika received the award for the ‘Best Talk / Chat Show’ for her interview with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh Anand received the award under the Best Show - News/Current Affairs' category for his show 'Ghanti Bajao' for an episode on ‘Water Waste Management'. ABP News’ is the only news channel which won maximum awards across distinct and separate entries at the 22nd ITA Awards
Commenting on this milestone, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “I would like thank Shashi Ranjan, Anu Ranjan and ITA for this award. This is also an award for hundreds of our journalists who have worked day in and day out, to produce quality content and in this cacophony and tyranny of the rating to be the same and producing good results and being appreciated amongst colleagues is the biggest achievement that one can get. This is what ABP Network believes in, and this is why we are in the business of delivering quality news to our viewers. But above all this is but another occasion for me, on behalf of ABP News, to convey my heartfelt gratitude to our millions of viewers who have reposed faith in us by voting ABP News as their most popular Hindi News Channel. Our viewers have reiterated that ABP News has a special place in their hearts and that is what makes this Award so special for us.”
This award, now won 2 years in a row, is validation that the popularity of ABP News is on the rise, and that it is due to the network's strong programming and dedication to delivering accurate and unbiased news to its viewers. The channel offers a wide range of programming that appeals to a variety of viewers, making it a favourite among Indian audiences.
TV viewership: MDPL plans to add around 15,000 more meters in 2-3 years
The meter count currently stands at 50,000
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Meterology Data Private Limited (MDPL), a joint venture between Broadcast Audience Research Council and Tam Media Research, reportedly plans to raise the number of meters by nearly 15,000 over the next two-three years.
According to a report, the meter count currently stands at 50,000 and the MDPL plans to take it to 65000.
MDPL is targeting a capex of Rs 60-70 crore, stated the report.
Airing of public service content could be voluntary for channels
The MIB last month issued an order making it compulsory
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Giving big relief to broadcasters, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has reportedly indicated that it may make the decision to air 30-minute channels public service content on TV voluntary for channels.
According to a media report, the assurance was given to broadcasters during a meeting on Friday between representatives of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) and ministry officials.
The ministry had last month issued an order making the airing of public service content mandatory for channels. The direction was part of the revised uplinking and downlinking guidelines issued by the MIB.
Expressing its reservation against the order, the IBDF last week wrote a letter to the government asking it to either delete the stipulation or provide subsidies and tax incentives to those broadcasters who voluntarily air public service content.
The IBDF includes top television networks, such as Disney-Star, Sony, Zee, and Viacom18.
MIB extends deadline for MSOs to submit network details
The failure to submit the details within the deadline will be seen as a violation of the terms and conditions of MSO registration rules
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 10:07 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has extended the deadline for multi-system operators to submit their details of their network.
In an advisory issued on Friday, the ministry said that many MSOs have not yet registered themselves on the Digital MIB portal and are yet to provide details related to headend locations, conditional access system, frequency details, and others.
"Now, therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred under Rule l0 A of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, all the MSOs are hereby informed that the last date for registration on digitalindiamib.com has been extended up to 16/12/2022. This may be treated as a final opportunity to furnish the requisite information," the MIB said.
The MIB mentioned that the failure to submit the details within the deadline will be seen as a violation of the terms and conditions of MSO registration rules.
SPN renews broadcast rights partnership with Australian Open
Sony Sports Network will continue to broadcast Australian Open exclusively on TV and digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 1:56 PM | 2 min read
Tennis Australia has announced that Sony Pictures Networks India will extend its exclusive broadcast rights partnership for the Australian Open from 2023.
With this renewal, the broadcaster will hold exclusive TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Grand Slam will continue to be televised on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
Sony Sports Network has been the official broadcaster of the tournament in India for nine years. After successfully establishing itself as the home for tennis in India through the broadcast of multiple Grand Slams in 2022, the broadcaster will kickstart 2023 with the telecast of the Australian Open and Adelaide International tournament.
The first Grand Slam of the year will see Novak Djokovic attempt to win his tenth Australian Open title against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz. For the women’s title, fan favorite Iga Swiatek leads the race along with Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.
Sony Sports Network will broadcast Adelaide International from 9 January 2023 and the Australian Open from 16 January 2023.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “The Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India over the past few years. During 2022, close to 23 million viewers watched the live coverage of the event on Sony Sports Network. We hope to repeat this success as well as continue to build the steadily growing tennis fanbase in India. With this broadcast rights renewal, we will become the home for major Grand Slams in India including Roland Garros and the US Open.”
Craig Tiley, CEO, Tennis Australia, says: "Sony Pictures Networks India has been the home of the Australian Open in India for the past nine years and this renewal will solidify its position. India has long been a key market for us and over the years the tournament has seen steady growth in viewership there. Sony Sports Network has played a huge role in driving this growth and we hope to build on this success in the coming years.”
