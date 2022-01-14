Prasar Bharati CEO calls upon BARC India to release news data at the earliest

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is also on the board of BARC India as a Prasar Bharati representative, said that there is no reason to delay the resumption of news ratings further

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has said that the Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) India must resume ratings for the news genre at the earliest. He also said that there is no reason to delay the resumption of news ratings further. Vempati is also on the board of BARC India as a Prasar Bharati representative.

"I am hopeful that Ratings for the News genre are resumed at the earliest. I see no reason for @BARCIndia to further delay the matter," Shekhar said in response to a tweet by journalist Vicky Nanjappa.

Nanjappa had tagged the Prasar Bharati CEO in a tweet asking when will the news ratings come out. "@shashidigital Sir, now that the TRP committee report is out, and the ministry has asked BARC to start the news rating measurement when will the first news rating come out," Nanjappa had tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked BARC India to release the news ratings with immediate effect and also to release the last three months' data for the genre in a monthly format for fair and equitable representation of true trends. As per the revised system, the reporting of news and niche genres shall be on a ‘four-week rolling average concept’.

The BARC India is yet to make a formal statement on the release of news viewership data. Lack of communication from BARC India has given rise to the speculation that the ratings might get delayed by a few weeks.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)