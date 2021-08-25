Post BARC, Sunil Lulla takes the portfolio career route

Media veteran and former BARC India CEO Sunil Lulla has decided to pursue the portfolio career route. His entrepreneurial journey comprises The Linus Adventures, a company which he founded in August 2019, to assist Promoters and CXOs scale their business and become leader brands.

He has also become the co-founder of a UAE-based EdTech start-up focussed on India and MENA region. The purpose of this start-up is to nurture the next generations, by providing them holistic development opportunities from an early stage in their life. As an active angel investor, Lulla will also look at investing in early-stage start-ups across multiple domains.

In a career spanning four decades, Lulla has been actively involved in building brands and growing business, start-ups and turnarounds, across media, digital, music, advertising, audience measurement and the FMCG space.

He has helmed the leadership role across many companies, which include: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Balaji Telefilms Ltd, GREY Group India, Times Television Network, Indya.com, Sony Entertainment Television (SET), JWT, HMV and MTV.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Lulla spent early years of his career in sales and soon thereafter with J Walter Thompson, in senior positions in India, China & Taiwan. He was member of the team, which helped turned around Sa Re Ga Ma (HMV). He kick-started and built MTV to a numero uno position in India. At SET, he re-built the channel to a strong number 2 GEC with creative programming strategy. He also started up indya.com.

At GREY, Lulla initiated and led the turnaround of the agency's growth and profitability, building a new team, new skills, robust new clients and a vibrant culture. He also served as Group CEO of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and CEO of BARC India.

He has also been a member of many industry associations and helps drive policy and agenda setting themes for the advertising, media and entertainment industry and continues to be on the boards of companies. He is a big advocate for self-regulation and upholding the highest industry practice standards.

An alumnus of SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, he is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors, having completed the certification program.

