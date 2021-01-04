Partho Dasgupta’s bail application rejected

The former BARC CEO has been arrested in connection with the TRP scam

The bail application of former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, who has been arrested in the TRP scam, has been rejected by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Esplanade.

Dasgupta was arrested by Mumbai Police on December 25. They claimed that the former CEO had allegedly conspired to hike the ratings of a channel and reduce the ratings of rivals.

According to media reports, submitting his bail application on December 30, his lawyer Kamlesh Ghumre had argued that Dasgupta was CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council but there was a board of directors and a disciplinary committee above him.

He was not the "whole and sole of the BARC," the lawyer said, adding that he could not have manipulated the rating system.