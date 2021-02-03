‘Partho Dasgupta is the mastermind of TRP scam, says Mumbai court’

According to media reports, rejecting Dasgupta’s bail plea, the sessions court said if he were to be released on bail at this stage, then there is every possibility that he may tamper with evidence

A sessions court in Mumbai that rejected the bail plea of former CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta, arrested in TRP scam case, reportedly said that he is the “mastermind” of the case.

In the order, which was passed on January 20 and made available on Tuesday, the court also mentioned that if he were to be released on bail at this stage, then there is every possibility that he may tamper with evidence and prosecution witnesses, according to media reports.

In the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge M A Bhosale reportedly said a probe is required into his WhatsApp chats.

Dasgupta’s lawyers had submitted to the sessions court that other persons arrested in the case had been granted bail and he too should be released on bail.

To which media reports quoted Bhosale as saying, “It is true that 14 accused were released by Ld ACMM on bail but the case paper in the present crime reflect that the accused is the mastermind of the entire crime and he was acting as a capacity of CEO to manipulate the television rating through mechanical device,” ASJ Bhosale said, adding that “in view of material available on record, face to face interrogation of accused is required.”

