Our approach to engage in constructive dialogue allowed us to make progress: K Madhavan

We remain confident of moving to an environment of regulatory forbearance, said Country Manager and President of Disney Star reacting to TRAI amending NTO 2.0

K Madhavan, President of Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation and Country Manager and President of Disney Star, has hailed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) amendment of the new tariff order restoring the Rs 19 MRP cap for inclusion of TV channels in a bouquet.

Madhavan, in a statement said that NTO 2.0 is the outcome of the strong collaboration between industry and TRAI under the leadership of Dr. PD Vaghela (TRAI chairman).

“Rather than pursue a litigative approach to address pending demands, our approach of engaging in constructive dialogue has allowed us to make strong progress in creating a more conducive environment for the industry on the pricing front. We remain confident of moving to an environment of regulatory forbearance,” he said further.

Besides restoring the Rs 19 MRP cap, TRAI in its order stated that “a broadcaster can offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all the pay channels over the sum of all the pay channels in that bouquet.

Further, the authority said discount offered as an incentive by a broadcaster on the maximum retail price of a pay channel shall be based on combined subscription of that channel both in a-la-carte as well as in bouquets.

TRAI has informed that all broadcasters shall report to the Authority, any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels, by December 16, 2022, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites.

