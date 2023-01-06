'Not inclined to pass interim order staying NTO 3.0': Kerala HC to AIDCF

Bharat Express has appointed media veteran Saurabh Sinha on board as advisor and mentor for the new channels project.

Sinha will act as consultant & Mentor for Bharat Express media group.

The contract is to create content and production strategies from concept to on-screen, bridging content, design and technology together.

Sinha will be guiding and mentoring the team at Bharat Express for all aspects of operations with particular emphasis on the development and launch of new channels.

He is a renowned media professional, journalist and a consultant, who has spent the past 25 years working with many top media houses of the world.

His career has taken him to various parts of the world and different media groups launching large-scale media projects across genres including news, business news, sports, education, and entertainment. He has developed properties across TV and Digital platforms. He played a key role in the launch of Aaj tak, Zee news, Star News, CNBC Awaaz, Star Sports 1, 2, 3. Sinha was also involved in launching the Pro Kabaddi league, Indian Hockey league, Indian Soccer league and many more prestigious projects spreading across the TV and the digital world.

According to Upendrra Rai, CMD, Bharat Express, “Saurabh Sinha is a media veteran who has helped create successful brands in the media and entertainment space. We are delighted to have as our guide in this endeavour and help us in becoming one of the top media brands in the country.”