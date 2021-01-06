News genre saw 5% growth in advertising in 2020; cars lead ad volume share: TAM AdEx

There was a noticeable resurgence in ad volumes in the genre during 3rd and 4th quarters. The count of advertisers and brands recovered by 33% and 36% respectively in Q4

In a year marked by pandemic, lockdown and unemployment, TV news has managed to show growth. As per the latest TAM AdEx numbers, news genre recorded 5% growth in advertising compared to Y2019. Just like the previous year, cars category led new genre advertising with 4% share of ad volumes in 2020. Interestingly, hand sanitizers saw highest increase in ad secondages, followed by Ecom-Education during the year when compared to last year. In terms of growth too, hand sanitizers topped with highest growth of 139 times followed by Ecom-Education with 4.4 times growth.

The genre was worst hit during initial phase of the lockdown. However, there was a noticeable resurgence in ad volumes in the genre during 3rd and 4th quarters. While the count of advertisers and brands dropped by 30% in Q2, they recovered by 33% and 36% respectively in Q4 when compared to Q2.

In fact, as per data, the average ad volumes on news genre reached to pre-lockdown level just within two months of post lockdown period. The genre saw positive growth in the festive period too. In October 2020, ad volumes on news genre had a double digit share. There was also a 49% growth in average ad volumes/day during the unlock period compared to the lockdown period.

Turns out Hindi news was the clear winner both in 2019 and 2020 as Hindi News channels topped the ad volume share in the genre at 33%.

Coming to advertisers, the top sectors of the year were services at 14%, food and beverages at 13%, personal care/personal hygiene at 13%, personal healthcare at 9%, building, industrial and land materials/equipment at 7%, education at 7%, auto at 6%, household products at 5%, banking/Finance/Investment and 4% and hair care at 3%.

The leading categories for the year included cars, toiler soaps, toothpaste, retail outlets-jewellers, ecom-media/entertainment/social media, cement and multiple courses, spices, range of OTC products and toilet/floor cleaners.

Among brands, Reckitt Benckiser was the top advertiser during seven months, which is January 2020 to April 20 and August 2020 to October 2020.

Exclusive advertisers in the genre in 2020 included Rahul Foundation, Nims University, Butterfly Ayurved, Nabadigant Educational Trus and Webart Softech among others. Overall, upwards of 5000 advertisers advertised exclusively in the news genre during 2020.