MIB spent Rs 2790.71 cr on broadcasting in 2021-22
As per the ministry’s report, the expenditure for the fiscal stands at Rs 3728.99 crore
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s actual expenditures for fiscal 2021-22 stands at Rs 3728.99 crore, as per a report released by the government.
As per the Accounts at Glance 2021-22 report, the total budget of the ministry for the year was Rs 4079.71 crore, comprising a revenue budget of Rs 4058.61 crore and capital of Rs 21.10 crore.
The report also states that the total actual expenditure for the previous four years (revenue and capital) stood as below:
Rs 3487.62 crore (2017-18)
Rs 4003.27crore (2018-19)
Rs 4032.36 crore (2019-2020)
Rs 3380.44 crore (2020-21).
For 2021-22, the expenditure on broadcasting was Rs 2790.71 crore while on information it was Rs 593.54 crore and on films it was Rs 259.29 crore.
Meanwhile, the MIB released grants-in-aid amounting to Rs 2790.71 crore to Prasar Bharati in 2021-22. In the last three years, the ministry has released Rs 8823.60 crore to Prasar Bharati – Rs 3124.76 crore (2019-20); Rs 2908.13 crore (2020-21) and Rs 2790.71 crore (2021-22).
The MIB’s total receipts in the consolidated fund during 2021-22 stood at Rs 2001.80 crore - Rs 2001.33 crore from the revenue account and Rs 0.47 crore from loans and advances. The total revenue receipts comprise Rs 36.64 crore Gross Tax Revenue and Rs 1964.69 crore Gross Non-Tax Revenue, including a non-tax receipt amounting to Rs 1809.08 crore. According to the report, the major contributions towards receipts were from broadcasting (Rs 1761.25 crore).
The ministry is functionally divided into three sectors - Information, Broadcasting and Films. There are 10 media units/ attached and subordinate offices, three autonomous bodies, three training institutes and two Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
The Electronic Media Monitoring Centre (EMMC), set up in 2008, monitors news channels to check for violations of programme and advertising codes under relevant provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. EMMC has the technical infrastructure to acquire, record, store and retrieve the contents of up to 900 TV channels on a real-time basis.
In the last three years, EMMC has spent Rs 51.66 crore - Rs 19.31 crore (2019-2020); Rs 13.61 crore (2020-2021) and Rs 18.74 crore (2021-22).
Furthermore, receipts of DTH in the last three years stood at Rs 647.23 for 2019-20, Rs 1559.27 crore for 2020-21 and Rs 1581.41 crore in 2021-22.
Can digital compete with TV for sports revenues?
Digital sports viewership has been increasing significantly year over year, even though TV still has a larger audience than all other media
By Sonam Saini | Dec 6, 2022 8:49 AM | 6 min read
When Viacom18 won the digital media rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) in June this year for Rs 23,758 crore, which was marginally higher than TV rights won by Disney-Star India for Rs 23,575, it demonstrated the potential that the industry was seeing in the online medium.
Digital sports viewership has been increasing significantly year over year, even though TV still has a larger audience than all other media, with 900 million viewers overall compared to 450-500 million monthly active users online. Will the steady rise in sports viewership on digital pose a competition to television in terms of revenues? Not in the near future, say experts. According to industry watchers, digital sports viewership is increasing faster than TV but digital sports revenue is unlikely to catch up with that of TV anytime soon.
Rise in OTT viewership & CTV
Industry experts believe the growth of the digital medium will be fuelled by an organic rise in OTT viewers in India as well as an increase in sports consumption on OTT.
According to the CII-KPMG 2022, ad revenues for sports properties on digital platforms are expected to be driven by strong advertiser interest in sports than for other content genres. Additionally, subscription revenues for sports are expected to grow as OTT subscriptions increase and these platforms make a concerted effort to transition to a SVOD future.
Vibhor Gauba, Associate Partner, Deal Advisory- M&A Consulting, KPMG in India, however believes that a material shift in advertising monies from TV to digital for the sports genre is unlikely in the near to medium term at least.
“This difference in sports viewership is also reflected in the advertiser interest as many traditional and digital first brands, still look to TV as the platform to reach the largest audience,” he says.
According to the CII-KPMG 2022 report, only 10 million Indians have connected TVs, which is a result of low fixed broadband penetration and relatively high entry costs. This suggests that TV will continue to rule as a media platform when combined with structural barriers to cord cutting.
“TV is the first choice of advertisers due to its large reach and positive impact on brand KPIs. Advertisers across traditional brands like BFSI, beverages, FMCG, paints, auto, handsets and the new-age categories like online shopping, fintech, edtech, health tech, gaming, and fantasy have leveraged the reach of TV to build brands,” shares Gauba.
Sports on TV will remain relevant
According to GroupM-ESP Sporting Nation's Making 2022 report, overall digital ad spend in 2021 was Rs 965 crore, more than doubling the value in 2020, accounting for 16% of total media expenses by brands. While both TV and digital ad spends on sports exceeded their 2019 levels, digital ad spends increased by more than 100%.
Sports is the most loved genre on TV with over 730 million viewers in 2022, which is a growth of 21% over 2021, said a senior executive of a leading sports broadcaster. According to him, the overall TV universe stands tall at 900 million with enormous headroom to grow. In fact, 400 million TV viewers don’t even have access to digital video, he said.
“TV is growing and has in fact added 100 million premium NCCS AB viewers in the last three years, which is close to the size of the total OTT subscribers in the country,” shares the executive.
According to the data accessed by e4m, viewership of cricket on TV is on the rise, breaking all-time records. For instance, there was 36% increase in TV ratings of Ind-Aus T20 vs 2019 (highest cume. reach for T20 series), Asia Cup 2022 had 12% higher TV ratings vs Asia Cup 2016, Ind-SA series in Sep '22 recorded 47% higher TV ratings vs June ‘22.
A report by KPMG-Sports broadcasting on TV - A match made in heaven, predicted that digital revenues for sports are likely to see robust growth, but would still be roughly half of the TV revenues by FY26. The digital revenue for sports is estimated to grow from Rs 1,540 crore in FY21 to Rs 4,360 crore in FY26, at a CAGR of 22 per cent.
According to Vibhor Gauba, Associate Partner, Deal Advisory- M&A Consulting, KPMG in India, sports broadcasting on television reaches a far higher audience than OTT platforms at present (close to 2x). This is also reflected in the numbers, wherein the TV sports broadcasting market is mature in terms of the revenues, and with a steady growth, is likely to be higher than the OTT/digital sports streaming market in the near to medium future.
Gauba further shared that while it is a fact that viewership on digital platforms, when it comes to sports, is rising faster than TV (also due to the low base effect), it is unlikely that sports viewership on digital will surpass that on TV in the near to medium term. “TV remains one of the most affordable platforms of entertainment in the country. If you add the subscription costs of major platforms that stream sports and broadband cost, the overall value comes to 3.5-4x that of a monthly TV subscription.”
TV still a preferred medium over digital
Digital sports revenues will take some time to catch up with TV revenues, says a senior industry observer on the condition of anonymity.
“Without a doubt, digital viewership and revenues are rising, but it will take some time before they even approach TV revenues. I don't believe that TV will ever stop being a preferred medium for brands across all genres, including sports,” he adds.
Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, too believes that it's a long way for digital sports revenue to touch TV revenues. “IPL today is making close to Rs 3000-4000 crore revenues, including advertising and subscription, whereas Hotstar is making Rs 1500-1600 crore,” he shares.
“So, even if sports on digital grows at close to 30%for the next three years, it would still be lower than TV because television is also growing by 10-12%. TV as a medium has seen a negative impact because of cord cutting, but sports is one genre which is very consumed on TV because of its live content nature,” explains Taurani.
He further adds, “In terms of content cost, TV and digital are close to 50-50%, but in terms of monetisation there is a big gap. Digital viewership is already at par with TV and might cross TV viewership, but for digital to make that kind of ad dollar, is tough. It's a highly competitive segment.”
Adani open offer ends: Total shareholding in NDTV at 37%
As per BSE data, the open offer garnered a subscription of 53,27,989 equity shares
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 8:47 PM | 1 min read
Adani Media Networks has acquired an 8% additional stake in the open offer for NDTV. The company’s total shareholding now stands at 37% in NDTV, say media reports.
On the last day of Adani Group's open offer on Monday, NDTV shares traded at a 5% lower circuit.
Vishvapradhan Commercial along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises launched the open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV began on November 22 and was scheduled to close on December 5. The open offer did not fully subscribe, as per the latest update on BSE and NSE. Adani garnered around 58 lakh equity shares of NDTV which was not even half of the total size in the open offer.
As per BSE data, the open offer garnered a subscription of 53,27,989 equity shares accounting for 31.79% of the total offered size of over 1.67 crore equity shares. The data is updated till 4 pm on Monday.
On BSE, NDTV shares closed at ₹393.90 apiece down by 4.95%. During trading hours, the stock clocked its 5% lower circuit of ₹393.70 apiece. Its market cap is near ₹2,540 crore. Last week, on Friday, NDTV shares closed at ₹414.40 apiece.
NDTV stock opened on a broadly flat note at ₹413 a piece, however, picked momentum in early trading hours to reach an intraday high of ₹424 apiece but soon after corrected to drop to the lower circuit on BSE.
Drop in startup advertising creating a dent in broadcasters' ad revenue?
Experts say GEC and sports genres have taken a bigger hit than others since new-age advertisers were heavy buyers of reality shows and sports
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 8:55 AM | 5 min read
The decline in startup funding across segments has had a cascading effect on TV broadcasters. After all, the new-age startups from segments like edtech, fintech, cryptocurrency, D2C brands, and e-commerce had emerged as one of the biggest advertisers on TV in the last two years.
Aided by record fund infusion from venture capitalists and private equity players in 2021, the tech startups had splurged advertising monies on TV channels to build their brands. Thanks to the reach provided by TV, new-age advertisers have become household names in the country. The TV broadcasters also gained big time as the new-age advertisers became top buyers of big-ticket properties like reality shows and cricket.
With start-up funding hitting an all-time low in the second half of CY2022 due to global inflation and geopolitical tensions, TV broadcasters are also facing the heat as startups are focussing on conserving cash by cutting down on discretionary expenses like advertising.
Sujata Dwibedy, chief investment officer, Amplifi, dentsu India, said TV's loss was digital and print media's gain as new-age categories started re-strategising their ad spends due to a funding crunch. She added that the edtech, pharma-tech, and even crypto brands had pulled back their ad spends.
"With the overall shrinking of liquidity, VC funding slowing down, and investment funding shrinking, there is increasing pressure on the startups to focus on the bottom line. Hence, they have started re-strategizing their ad spends. This has led to a drop in ad spends, especially on television. Especially, the key impact properties/ sports events that used to be oversold or blocked by these new brands and at any price have started getting rationalized. The big sports events in the H2 were also struggling to get advertisers this year," she stated.
Dwibedy noted that the traditional categories came to TV's rescue even as ad spending by new-age categories had seen a dip. "Thankfully, in addition to the e-commerce category, the traditional auto, two-wheelers, retail and even telecom for that matter bounced back. Realty and travel categories have also seen some amount of revival. TV did not see a huge drop, thanks to the existing categories which are always on, but the growth slowed down, and the categories which revived not only swung in the favour of digital but gave a boost to print media. In fact, during festivals, we saw two books getting published across lead publications," she added.
According to data sourced from TAM Media, the indexed average volume growth for new-age advertisers/start-ups on TV dropped by 11% in 2022 till October compared to 2021.
Senior ad sales executives from TV broadcasting companies say that the bigger impact of the cutback in ad spending by new-age advertisers was on the value of advertising and not the volume since these companies were big buyers of premium inventory.
"These brands didn't contribute much to ad volumes as traditional advertisers like FMCG still dominate TV advertising. The impact of the drop in ad spends by these companies was on the yield. These advertisers were on a spending spree since they were in a hurry to build their brands at scale. TV was the perfect medium for them since it helps build credibility," said an ad sales professional.
He further stated that the GEC and sports genres took a bigger hit than others since new-age advertisers were heavy buyers of reality shows and sports. "New-age category has virtually stopped spending on big-ticket properties since they are rationalising their advertising spends."
Another senior executive from a leading TV network said that the advertising spends from the new-age brands has dropped by over 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year. He also stated that the broadcasters need to start focusing on new advertising categories like emerging Indian companies which are based outside metro cities to fill in the void created by a drop in ad spends by tech start-ups.
"Broadcasters need to focus on widening their advertiser base to avoid over-dependence on certain categories like FMCG or for that matter new-age brands. Small and medium companies represent a huge opportunity for the TV industry. Right now, these companies are spending a lot on digital advertising which is also reflected in the ad revenue growth of Google and Meta," he noted.
Cheil India Chief Growth Officer Kumar Awanish said that the drop in start-up advertising will create a dent in the ad revenue of broadcasters. With new-age clients re-calibrating their advertising spends, he noted that the digital offerings by large broadcasters have also benefited. "Broadcasters have also created digital offerings and solutions to offer to those new-age advertisers. So, even if ad revenue is going down from one place it is coming to another bucket even if it is not from the same advertiser."
Awanish also stated that the new-age categories are focussing on efficient media buying through different channels. "If you look at the new-age category, they do TV advertising on two occasions. One, when they are close to raising funds in order to attract the attention of the VCs, and second when they want to expand their reach. Certainly, both these are not the case right now," he said.
As of October 2022, the Top 5 new age advertisers/start-ups on TV are Amazon Online India, Think & Learn (Byju's), Fx Mart (Phonepe), Fashnear Technologies (Meesho App), and Policybazaar.Com. In 2021, Amazon Online India, Think & Learn (Byju's), Policybazaar.Com, Flipkart.Com, and Fx Mart (Phonepe) were the top advertisers.
The top advertising categories from this segment were Ecom-Online Shopping, Ecom-Wallets, Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media, Ecom-Financial Services, and Ecom-Education. In 2021, Ecom-Online Shopping, Ecom-Education, Ecom-Financial Services, Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media, and Ecom-Food/Grocery were the top categories.
Bharat Express appoints Hemant Ghai as News Director, Stocks, General Market & Business
Prior to this he was associated with CNBC Awaaz for over 17 years.
By Ruhail Amin | Dec 1, 2022 6:59 PM | 1 min read
Bharat Express has appointed Hemant Ghai as News Director, Stocks, General Market & Business Segment.
Ghai has been the founder member of the team that launched the Hindi Business News Channel CNBC Awaaz. He was associated with the channel from June 2004 until Jan 2021.
Ghai joined the channel as a summer trainee in 2004 and went up the ladder from Production Assistant (2004), Assistant Producer (2004-2005), Research Analyst (2006-2007), Sr Research Analyst (2007-2010), Associate Editor (2011-2016) and Stocks Editor (2018 to Jan 2021)
He has spent more than one and a half decade in analysing various sectors, stocks and economy in Indian financial markets and has been hosting various business shows and interviewed the who’s who of corporate India for the last decade now.
Quintillion Business Media launches BQ Prime Hindi
BQ Prime Hindi’s editorial focus will be on financial markets, business, personal finance and consumer issues, but will also include politics, health and wellness
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 3:59 PM | 2 min read
Quintillion Business Media has announced the launch of its latest offering—BQ Prime Hindi.
“As wealth creation through entrepreneurship and personal financial growth through smart investing are among the key aspirations of India’s millennials, BQ Prime Hindi aims to deliver world-class business & financial journalism in the language of India’s heartland. The platform will engage with and power the dreams of the hundreds of millions of Indians who are most comfortable with Hindi,” the company said.
BQ Prime Hindi’s editorial focus will be on financial markets, business, personal finance and consumer issues, but will also include politics, health and wellness—providing comprehensive, 360-degree coverage of every issue that business media audiences are interested in. With 5G a reality in India today and which will power the video revolution that has already transformed India to the next level of rich-media consumption, BQ Prime Hindi will not just be digital-first but deliver incisive storytelling through short videos, powerful visual stories, and other evolving, new-age, platform-forward formats to bring news, sharp analysis and actionable advice to life.
Speaking about the launch, Anil Uniyal, CEO, BQ Prime, said, “Even with the plethora of business content we have, the Hindi business news audience continues to remain underserved. BQ Prime Hindi aims to set the balance right. The ‘Bharat’ of today is young, ambitious and confident. BQ Prime Hindi mirrors that in its core values and promise to audiences. With a truly digital newsroom run by young, digital natives, and content focusing on wealth creation in cutting-edge formats, we hope to capture our audience’s vast aspirations and offer a service that empowers their imaginations.”
Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, AMG and Director of BQ Prime added: “At BQ Prime, we are not just digital-first, but audience-first, and accountability to our readers and viewers is part of our core values. Our aim has always been to create world-class products that enable and empower our audiences and meet them where they are. BQ Prime Hindi’s editorial philosophy is rooted in the principles of wealth creation, growth, prosperity and abundance, anchored by the core tenets of sound journalism that include being progressive, inclusive, diverse and empathetic. My sincere hope is that our latest effort finds a place in our audience’s hearts, just as BQ Prime does.”
Will always remember that red mike: Ravish Kumar
The subscriber count of Kumar's YouTube channel has gone up from 7 lakh to more than 15 lakh in a day since he put out a video talking about his resignation from NDTV
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 3:44 PM | 3 min read
A day after announcing his resignation from NDTV, veteran journalist Ravish Kumar has released a video on his YouTube channel, saying “he will always remember that red mike.”
In the heartfelt video uploaded on his YouTube channel called Ravish Kumar Official, the journalist said, “9 PM used to be on my mind as soon as I woke up in the morning. But now there will be no 9 PM, no prime-time.”
“I don't know what I will do at 9 PM now. I love television. I will always remember that red mike.”
Thanking people for giving him love and support, Kumar said, “At a time when the people in power tried to silence my voice, it was the people of the country that showed immense love towards me. I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without my viewers. I urge them all to continue supporting my work, which will now be on my YouTube channel and Facebook page,” Kumar said in his video. Kumar shared that viewers have been his real editor, who have praised him for good work as well as expressed disappointement when his work was not good enough.
Kumar shared that it is the viewers' support which is allowing many journalists to express their views on Youtube and Twitter fearlessly. "You have been supporting many websites through subscription. In today's times, viewers are the biggest institutions of journalism. Journalism does not exist in instituions these days, it exists in the people. It is because of the support of the viewers that journalists are today asking questions fearlessly. This has been the biggest contribution of you viewers to journalism."
"It is possible that someone might trample the voice of the people, trample the democracy, but you viewers give us strength. I am proud of you viewers."
Commenting on the state of journalism in the country, the journalist said, "Media today has beome the voice of the powerful and not the people. The media in India has changed. The ecosystem of journalism in India is dying. The youngsters who are studying to become journalists will have to do the job of brokers.”
Looking back at his 26-year-long journey at NDTV, Kumar said he joined the channel in 1996 as a translator. In his initial days at the channel, he said, his job was to go through the letters written by viewers. “I still do that. Even today, you send thousands of messages…I even get handwritten letters!”
Kumar also made a special mention of his women colleagues. "On this day, i would specially want to remember my women colleagues. The honesty and ethics with which they work is commendable, he said.
Ending his long journey with NDTV India, Kumar on Wednesday resigned as its senior executive editor.
In an internal mail, the channel stated that Ravish’s resignation came into effect immediately. “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish did. This reflects in the immense feedback about him — in the ‘crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally,” read the mail. “Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades, his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be successful as he embarks on a new beginning,” the mail read.
The subscriber count of Kumar's YouTube channel has gone up from 7 lakh to more than 15 lakh in a day after his resignation from NDTV.
‘Upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain’
Yash Chawla, Digital Account Strategist at Google and a former employee of NDTV, shares his feeling on Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy exiting NDTV holding company RRPR
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 3:18 PM | 2 min read
“I’m upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain. It’s not because of a certain organization’s takeover of NDTV but due to the exit of Prannoy Roy, said Yash Chawla, Google Digital Account Strategist at Google and a former employee of NDTV.
Putting up a post on his LinkedIn profile about the founder Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy exiting NDTV holding company RRPR after a takeover by the Adani Group, Chawla remembered his time at the company and his interactions with the Roys.
“It’s a weird feeling. I’m upset, uncomfortable and definitely in pain. It’s not because of a certain organization’s takeover of NDTV but due to the exit of Prannoy Roy.
I still remember my first interaction with this maverick story teller. ‘Don’t chase what the Govt is trying to tell you, that’s propaganda, always go for what the govt is trying to hide from you, THAT IS NEWS’,” he wrote.
“There was a learning in every single interaction with Doc whether it was over coffee, chai or Nimbu Pani. Thank you for the opportunity. My life changed when I joined this beautiful organization some 15 years ago and it was a privilege to learn and grow here for close to a decade. Made some amazing friends, some relations for life and found my partner in crime Namita Mittal for this lifetime and beyond!,” he added.
