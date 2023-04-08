Media bodies oppose TRAI suggestion for comprehensive legal framework: Report
TRAI floated a consultation paper in January asking for feedback from stakeholders regarding a joint framework for telecom and broadcasting services
A number of media bodies have together opposed a suggestion put forth by TRAI with regard to forming a comprehensive legal framework for telecom and broadcasting services, as per a media report.
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), and All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) have all said that there was no need for a separate comprehensive code to address the convergence between broadcasting and telecommunication services.
According to the report, while IBDF has said that both telecom and broadcasting need separate laws, AIDCF opines that it was too early to establish a comprehensive policy. DNPA too, as per the report, has stated that the consultation paper was based on "flawed understandings".
It may be noted that in January TRAI floated this consultation paper asking for feedback from industry stakeholders regarding a joint framework.
SPNI extends broadcast partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket
Sony Pictures Networks India to retain exclusive global media rights for four years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its exclusive global media rights to broadcast Sri Lanka Cricket matches for the next four years until March 2027. With this deal, starting April 2023, the broadcaster can exclusively televise and livestream globally, the senior men’s cricket matches hosted by SLC during the term of the agreement except Sri Lanka where the broadcaster has only pay television rights.
The next five years will be exciting for cricket fans, as team Sri Lanka will take on the likes of India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Ireland, and Afghanistan on their home turf. Starting on 16th April 2023, the broadcaster will showcase matches of The Lions, who will take on Ireland in a two-match Test series. Sri Lanka will then move on to finish an exhilarating summer of cricket by hosting arch-rivals Pakistan in July 2023, where they will look to leverage their home advantage. The Men in Blue will prepare to take on Sri Lanka on their home turf in 2024 and 2026. After a two-year hiatus, Team India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Team India will return to Sri Lanka in August 2026 to play their first Test series (2 matches) in the country since 2017.
With the extension of the partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket, SPN will now have the broadcast rights of England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We are happy to extend our long-standing and successful partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket. The current Asian cricket champion, Sri Lanka, is a formidable team in the continent and the extended partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket will engage cricket fans across markets. We will continue our momentum to serve cricket fans with quality international cricket.”
Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket: "We are extremely happy to continue our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India, an international entity with a strong profile, and are confident that it will help us reach the desired global audience with the games played at home."
News 1st is becoming News 1st Kannada
BARC will start monitoring the channel afresh from April 1 due to the name change
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:33 PM | 1 min read
News 1st has been renamed as News 1st Kannada
Due to the name change, BARC will start monitoring the channel afresh from April 1st.
During the changeover, ratings for News 1st Kannada will be temporarily paused.
This pause will be for a period of 6-8 weeks starting April 1st, 2023.
Post 6-8 weeks, ratings will resume like before.
Kerala HC dismisses AIDCF's writs in NTO 3.0 case
The federation had challenged the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has dismissed writs filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order regarding the provisioning of TV channels.
In February, the HC had asked AIDCF to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week.
The hearing was reserved for March 7.
AIDCF members and broadcasters reached an agreement over NTO 3.0 with the cable operators agreeing to sing the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer.
The case in the Kerala HC, however, was still ongoing.
Digitas India wins EquBot’s digital and media mandate
Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for the AI platform’s audience
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
EquBot, an AI investment platform, has chosen Digitas India to manage its digital and media activities.
Digitas will focus on creating effective messaging structures for EquBot's diverse audience, developing the digital interface and generating marketing qualified leads via communication and paid media.
Speaking about the partnership, Subhra Tripathy, Managing Director (Institutional Solutions) at EquBot said: "AI is a key tool in the hands of asset managers to gain competitive advantage - be it for alpha generation, research, or cost reduction; and we remain singularly focussed on delivering these. As a technology company, we understand the importance of leveraging digital technologies to enhance client experience and reach a wider audience. We are glad to work with Digitas India and we believe their expertise in digital strategy and execution will help create engaging customer experiences which will drive growth in our business."
Commenting on the association, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to support EquBot, widely regarded as a global leader in applying AI and Machine Learning to investment, with their growth plans across the world. Our goal will be to help drive business outcomes for their index and SaaS offerings."
Disney Star reaches an agreement with cable TV operators
Star’s entertainment and sports channels will now be included in the base bouquets of the cable operators
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star has reportedly arrived at an agreement with cable TV providers Hathway Digital, DEN Networks and GTPL for inclusion of its entertainment and sports channels in their base bouquets.
According to a report in a leading business site, the three MSOs, which are backed by Reliance Industries, had said they would remove Disney Star's channels from their base bouquets from April 1 because of an increase in bouquet rates.
"Disney Star and MSOs have finally found a working arrangement,” the report stated quoting a senior cable TV executive at one of the MSO companies.
It said officials aware of the matter have said that the MSOs will now come out with revised channel packages.
The MSOs and the broadcasters have been at loggerheads over the latter's decision to hike the price of their channel bouquets under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0.
Shubhranshu Singh of Tata Motors joins ENBA jury panel
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Shubhranshu Singh, Vice-President, Marketing, Domestic and IB, CVBU (Commercial Vehicles Business Unit), Tata Motors has joined the 15th ENBA jury.
Prior to joining Tata Tata Motors he was the Global Head of Marketing at Royal Enfield. He has also served as Executive Vice-President and Head of Marketing, Sports, at Star TV Network for more than four years.
Singh was also Marketing Director, India and South Asia, at Visa, where he led brand management, communication development, activation and client marketing for three years.
Before joining Visa, Singh was with Diageo as the National Head, Customer Marketing. He joined Diageo from Unilever, where he was Marketing Manager, Household Care.
Singh had started his career with Unilever as Area Sales Manager in 1999. He joined Seranova Inc as Business Development Manager. He later handled the role of Business Development Manager at HCL Perot Systems and was Director, Business Development, at Syntel.
Singh is a BE in Electronics and Communications from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, and MBA in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
15th ENBA : Barnik Chitran Maitra joins jury board
Maitra is the Managing Partner of Arthur D. Little India & South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 3:45 PM | 2 min read
Barnik Chitran Maitra- Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia has joined the jury board of 15th ENBA.
Maitra is the Managing Partner of Arthur D Little, India and South Asia and is responsible for ensuring a pre-eminent position for the firm in the region. He is also responsible for building Arthur D Little’s global competence centres in India for Artificial Intelligence, Research and Graphics. With over two decades of experience, has a proven track record of leadership ability and is also a technology expert, Silicon Valley investor, board advisor, published author and a renowned speaker at global fora.
Prior to joining Arthur D Little, Maitra was a long-standing Partner at McKinsey & Company. During his 14 years at McKinsey, among other things, he led the India Strategy & Corporate Finance practice, oversaw advisory for several multinationals, and served as part of the founding team that expanded McKinsey’s global footprint in Asia and Africa.
He counsels CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and principal investors, invests in early-stage technology start-ups, and serves on the boards of several non-profits. His expertise in helping leading Indian companies globalize their businesses and advising governments on technology, innovation and job creation informs all his work.. Passionate about contributing to nation building in India, Barnik participated in the creation of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and co-edited & contributed to the bestseller Reimagining India: Unlocking the potential of Asia's next superpower, published by Simon & Schuster (2014).
The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the ENBA jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
