Lizol retains prime position in top 10 brands of week 7: BARC

Hindustan Unilever has maintained its numero uno position this week as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data for week 7. Whereas, Lizol has emerged as the leading brand this week.

Hindustan Unilever continued to be the biggest advertisers and this week registered 220727 insertions followed by Reckitt Benckiser (India) in the second position with 195332 insertions and ITC India grabbed the third spot with 39947 insertions.

Ponds India and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd bagged fourth and fifth spots this week and registered 39325 and 37495 insertions respectively. Colgate Palmolive India stood at number six with 34585 insertions. Cadbury, Procter & Gamble and Brooke Bond Lipton India grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth spots with 34316, 32318, and 31879 insertions respectively. While Lakme Lever stood at number ten with 26306 insertions.

In the top ten brand list this week, Lizol stood in prime position. The brand registered 24174 insertions followed by Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel on the second spot with 21410 insertions.

Dettol Toilet Soaps bagged the third spot with 19270 insertions followed by Lalithaa Jewellery on the fourth position with 18489 insertions. Whitehat Jr on the fifth spot with 17029 insertions. Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner and Harpic Power Plus, and Policybazaar.com bagged sixth, seventh and eighth spot with 16732, 12228 and 11785 insertions respectively. Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin and Clinic Shampoo bagged ninth and tenth spots with 11284 and 10712 insertions respectively.

















